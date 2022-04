In a televised town hall, Jim Renacci made a case steeped in conservative culture wars as to why he should represent Ohio Republicans as a gubernatorial candidate. During the 30-minute event, the former congressman blamed “illegal immigrants” for record drug overdose deaths in Ohio; pledged to take on “critical race theory;” and criticized what he called […] The post In town hall, Renacci embraces culture wars in primary against DeWine appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO