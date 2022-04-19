ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarkio, MO

Tarkio Rotary Club

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKris Umbarger with Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, was the guest speaker at the...

Effingham Radio

Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Deadline Approaching

The Application Deadline is approaching for the Effingham Noon Rotary Club Scholarship. The Effingham Noon Rotary Club once again will award two $1,000.00 scholarships: one to a college-bound senior graduating from Effingham High School, and one to a college-bound senior graduating from St. Anthony High School. Applications for these scholarships...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Rotary ‘Tee it up for OUR kids’ is May 7

PASO ROBLES — For the last 27 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has been hosting its annual golf tournament (“Tee it up for OUR kids”) to benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles. The tournament brings approximately $30,000 per year, all of which is distributed to organizations that support Paso Robles kids before the next tournament.
PASO ROBLES, CA
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
Kingsport Times-News

John Fulkerson to speak at Building Hope Fundraiser

GREENEVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District will hold their inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville with Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson as the keynote speaker. The...
GREENEVILLE, TN

