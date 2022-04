Part of the Future of Work issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. The first children arrive at 5 am. It’s still dark out, and they’re sleepy, but their mom has to get to New York for her shift in the emergency room. Katherine Lantigua gives each of the kids a bottle or a sippy cup, and then they nap until the others start to arrive, around 7. From there, it’s a whirlwind.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO