ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

News from the Pitch Club

farmerpublishing.com
 3 days ago

After eight weeks off for illness and surgeries, Pitch Club was able to get back together Tuesday, April 1, at Pam Cooper’s home. It was an interesting day to say the least. We welcomed Vickie and Sharon Smith as the newest members of the group. Memories were tugged on as we...

farmerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
Paso Robles Daily News

Pickleball club to host tournament to celebrate life of Dick Beiden

– Tomorrow, the Paso Robles Pickleball Club will be hosting a pickleball tournament to celebrate the life of Dick Beiden. Beiden was a man of great character with an unparalleled moral compass. He was a teacher and coach for over 30 years on the Central Coast and devoted his life to developing and mentoring not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. His passion and love were his family, sports, and coaching. He was a gifted communicator with an understated manner that influenced the lives of hundreds of young people. He was known as a strong and tough taskmaster with just the right mix of positive reinforcement that brought out the best in his students, players, and colleagues.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Grice Connect

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols shares her journey with Kiwanis

Jessie Lynn Nichols, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo USA, joined the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro during their weekly Thursday meeting to share her platform and journey. Nichols is a 26 year old native of Prattville, Alabama is a graduate Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and a Master of Science in agri-science education.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pitch Club
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Rotary ‘Tee it up for OUR kids’ is May 7

PASO ROBLES — For the last 27 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has been hosting its annual golf tournament (“Tee it up for OUR kids”) to benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles. The tournament brings approximately $30,000 per year, all of which is distributed to organizations that support Paso Robles kids before the next tournament.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

KPVI and Cole Automotive Group Team Up for Charity Bowling Event

Come hit the lanes with KPVI, Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia for Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet. KPVI is teaming up with the Cole dealerships to sponsor the event. KPVI evening anchor Misty Inglet - also an avid bowler - is organizing it. The event is Saturday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Lions invite you to the rodeo

The Poteet Lions Club wants to invite everyone out to the 75th Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend April 22, 23 and 24!. We’re also proud to announce our 2022 Poteet Lions Club Court of Honor: Little Miss Lions- Paisley Mae Reyes, Miss Lions- Jazlyn A. Trevino (PLC Scholarship recipient), Mr. Lions- Paul Z. Castillo (PLC Scholarship recipient), and Little Mr. Lions- Jaxon C. Rodriguez.
POTEET, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy