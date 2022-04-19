ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee Area Home Listings Surprisingly Down in March as Prices Continue Climb

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomes sales in the greater Wenatchee market did not rebound as expected in March and were actually down 20% as compared to March 2021. According to data...

24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
Business
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
Motley Fool

When Will Mortgage Rates Stop Climbing?

Mortgage rates have been rising at a rapid pace. Will things slow down?. Mortgage rates were nice and low from mid-2020 through late 2021. But things changed at the start of 2022, and now, it seems like mortgage rates are on a rampage, going nowhere but up. Here's a summary...
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
Motley Fool

Good News, Buyers. Redfin Says Sellers Are Finally Slashing Home Prices

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Buyers looking for relief in a sizzling home...
CBS Denver

Suburbs Around Denver Metro Area Surpass City In Median Home Prices

DENVER (CBS4)– Major suburbs around the Denver metro area have surpassed the city in median home prices, according to the Colorado Association of Realtors. The median price of a home in Douglas County is $706,000 compared to Denver which is $659,000. (credit: Getty Images) Homes in Jefferson County, Broomfield and Boulder are also higher. The exception is in Adams County where the median price of a home is $550,000. Median prices in the Denver metro area for single-family residences are up more than 20% year-over-year where a $500,000 home one year ago is now valued at $604,000. (credit: Getty Images) The Colorado Association of Realtors said that inventory is down and many people felt priced out of the city. Also the suburbs are attractive to those who don’t need to commute to work due to hybrid or remote work schedules.
Reuters

U.S. housing starts unexpectedly rise in March; building permits increase

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly rose in March, but starts for single-family housing tumbled amid rising mortgage rates. Housing starts increased 0.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.793 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for February was revised higher to a rate of 1.788 million units from the previously reported 1.769 million units.
TheStreet

More Bad News for Housing Market As Sales Drop

More trouble is hitting the housing market. The median price for existing homes soared 15% in March from a year earlier to $375,000. That’s the highest level since the National Association of Realtors (NAR) began tracking the data in 1999. Among cities, the highest March price increases came in...
