Jake Paul has seemingly picked out Michael Bisping as his preferred next opponent in the boxing ring, challenging the former UFC champion to “get licensed to fight”.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, including another ex-UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren – who fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, in part citing concerns over losing vision in his left eye.The Briton...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO