Baltimore, MD

Masks now optional at BWI and public transit

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than two years, travelers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and many other airports nationwide, are no longer required to wear masks. A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S.,...

13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
Inc.com

CDC Lifts Mask Requirements for Most Transportation--and Businesses Follow Suit

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
morningbrew.com

The world’s busiest airports are in the US

Barred from traveling to many international destinations last year, Americans decided that Paris, Texas, and Cairo, Illinois, would have to suffice. And given the increase in domestic travel, eight of the top 10 busiest airports in the world in 2021 were located in the US, according to a new report from Airports Council International (ACI). Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson reclaimed the No. 1 spot it had held for 22 years, after being dethroned in 2020 by Guangzhou in China.
CAIRO, IL
ABC4

Mask mandates still not lifted for all transportation

(ABC4) – While a ruling has been passed that voids the national mask mandate covering for airlines and public transportation, not all airports and airlines are making masks optional just yet. Airlines such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines all announced mask-optional policies on domestic flights. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

As major airlines drop their mask mandates after federal ruling, some schools and public-transport systems still say wear your mask

A judge’s Monday decision voiding federal mask mandates for airlines and other forms of public transportation prompted a wave of airline companies and public transit providers to drop their mask rules. Now, airports, train stations and bus terminals are increasingly mirroring the patchwork of maskless scenes unfolding at many...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wbaltv.com

Opinions of travelers at BWI-Marshall mixed over face masks on planes

LINTHICUM, Md. — Opinions at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are mixed over whether to do away with face mask mandates for travelers. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. As air travel continues to pick up and COVID-19 numbers continue to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CNET

Where Are Mask Mandates Still Required? Today's Rules for Airlines, Buses, Trains, Uber, Lyft

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying the order exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority, a federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the agency's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel. The mandate was set to expire May 3. In response, airports, airlines and transit systems responded by either dropping the mandate or deciding to keep it in place.
POLITICS
The Independent

Where you do and don’t have to wear masks on US public transportation

When a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the ruling changed the face of American travel. Within hours, a cluster of airlines declared they would no longer require the face coverings. Some flight attendants and passengers celebrated in mid-air. Even Disney World made masks optional on its park transportation.But not every sector of the transportation world is tossing out its mask mandates just yet. Individual airlines and other companies still have the option to enforce their own mandates, even if they’re not backed up by the federal government. Here’s a look at where you do...
UBER
The Independent

Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule

Boston urged people to start wearing masks Thursday and the Biden administration weighed its next legal step in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes court fight over the abrupt end of the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.The Boston Public Health Commission noted a rise in hospitalizations, as well as a 65% increase in cases and an even larger spike in COVID-19 levels in local wastewater samples. It also stressed that the guidance was merely a recommendation, not an order. The country is wrestling with how to deal with the next phase of the pandemic and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

