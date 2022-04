Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. are going to give it a go Monday night for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Both Trent and Young had been listed as doubtful coming into the game, but positive results from Young's MRI on his sprained left thumb and a slight improvement from Trent who has been battling a non-COVID illness means the Raptors will have the two forwards in the lineup for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO