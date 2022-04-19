ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ways to support safe, effective staffing amid the nursing shortage

Cover picture for the articleEven as Covid hospitalizations sink to the lowest numbers since March of 2020, inpatient employers struggle to maintain adequate staffing levels. 2021 RN turnover rose to 18.8% in 2021, up from 15.5% in 2020. This is the highest turnover rate in the survey's 15-year history, as well as the biggest year-over-year...

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyChesCo

$226.5 Million Available to Launch Community Health Worker Training Program the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), recenlty announced the availability of $226.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to launch the Community Health Worker Training Program. This new program will increase the number of community health workers who play a critical role in connecting people to care, including COVID care; mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services; chronic disease care; and other important health services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Majority of U.S. employees say remote work options impact job offer decisions: report

A new report found that a majority of U.S. workers have cited remote work as a major factor in their job consideration. The data from Employ Inc. found that 65% of workers said that remote work or work-from-home (WFH) options impacted their decision to accept or reject a job offer. As many as 40% of respondents said they would take lower pay if it meant working remotely.
ECONOMY
KGET

Walmart Wellness Day seeks to get communities healthy

Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday. This is an event where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings – as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.  The event will take place in more than 4,600 […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Patriot Ledger

COVID, workforce drought have brought disability services to point of 'system failure'

I’ve been working in the human services field for the past 42 years. Over the course of my career, workforce shortages have been a constant issue. In fact, those of us in leadership positions have predicted the system could collapse unless changes were made to how the state establishes the rates it pays providers throughout the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) system. After decades of “getting by” (sometimes just barely) due to a large population of young people seeking to enter the job market complemented by a vast pool of legal immigrants, the day has arrived where the system has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HIT Consultant

mPharma & TytoCare Integrate to Offer Telehealth to Pharmacies in Africa

– TytoCare, an all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams partners with mPharma, a technology-driven healthcare company building Africa’s largest health management organization with a focus on making medications affordable and accessible to every African. -The integration of the TytoCare solution into mPharma’s telehealth...
HEALTH
The Center Square

MU Professor: Tax dollar investment essential for medical innovation as investors retreat

(The Center Square) – Medical breakthroughs might stagnate without new strategies to fund research, according to a professor at the University of Missouri. Felipe B.G. Silva, an assistant professor who teaches the accounting and business strategy capstone course at the state's flagship campus, said government and private investment in the biotechnology sector rapidly increased as COVID-19 vaccines were developed in the last two years. However, the Standard & Poor's Biotechnology Select Industry Index declined 42% from a peak last April to last month.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HIT Consultant

The Critical Shift in ASC EHR Adoption: Overcoming Barriers

Extraordinary advances in technology have opened up previously unthinkable possibilities for the healthcare industry and improvements in patient care. Electronic health records (EHRs) are one of many health IT advancements in recent years, and they prove to have a significant impact on both providers and patients alike. While an EHR optimizes workflow efficiencies for providers, it also enables a more comprehensive view of a patient’s health. By pulling together data points and health information from disparate points of care, there is now a better foundation of knowledge for a provider to use in making both small and large decisions about a patient’s care. The EHR is the best way to support the immediate and long-term trajectory of a patient’s health by allowing for more efficient information gathering and information analysis along the continuum of care, including preventive care, through medical incidents, rehabilitation and maintenance.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

The successful department chief: Essential skills, considerations in a changing landscape

As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNBC

Employees are twice as likely as executives to work from the office full-time, despite return-to-office mandates

More companies are calling their employees back to the office, with some resorting to perks like free meals and electric scooters to entice people to return. Executives have often led the charge to return to in-person work — yet new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, reveals that non-executive employees are nearly twice as likely as executives to be working from the office five days a week.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

How To Help Your Legal Team Help Others

It’s a virtual certainty that members of your law department are looking to contribute to efforts to aid victims of the many humanitarian crises that are proliferating today. Here, we look at how your organization can use its resources to bolster charitable giving, helping your team’s contributions achieve the...
CHARITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems aren't ready for patient-centered care, CEOs say

While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19. The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.
DENVER, CO

