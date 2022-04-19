ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Lois C. Wills, services set

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for Lois C. Wills, 94, of Lewes, who passed...

Cape Gazette

Thomas J. Murray Sr., devoted legion member

Thomas J. Murray Sr., 88, was born in South Philadelphia, Pa., Nov. 21, 1933. He died April 15, 2022, at Delaware Hospice, Milford, after a courageous three-year battle with lung cancer. For 15 years, Tom was a member of the Teamsters, driving for Sylvan Seal Milk Inc. He was then...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

George D. Proud, honored veteran

George D. Proud, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Earl and Katherine (Hartigan) Proud. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah. After his time...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Harris honors 1 million COVID deaths through art

The Rev. Mark Harris has marked nearly every major death milestone during the two-year COVID pandemic through unique art projects. With the United States nearing 1 million deaths – 988,000 as of April 19 – Harris debuted his latest piece, “Remembering One Million,” in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Land Trust’s goal is more public access

The Sussex County Land Trust is taking steps to provide recreational access to some of its preserved properties. Over its 20-year history, the land trust has partnered with Sussex County Council, the State of Delaware and several nonprofit conservation agencies on 18 projects to preserve nearly 6,000 acres, including 2,000 acres of farmland, 2,000 acres of forest and 500 acres of wetlands.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Chiu Huei Lin, proud of Taiwanese heritage

Chiu Huei Lin, 77, of Millsboro, and formerly of Blue Bell, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Taichung, Taiwan, daughter of the late Jung and Liang Hsu Lin.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams understands Lewes’ challenges

To all residents of Lewes, Andrew Williams grew up in Lewes, and he and Rita are now raising their family in this wonderful community. As he has demonstrated in his time on council, he is committed to working for Lewes and protecting it for future generations to enjoy. He listens to residents and represents fresh ideas and voice for Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-4/23 & SUN-4/24-12-2:30~34573 DOE RUN~THE WOODS ON HERRING CREEK~LEWES

34573 Doe Run, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ The Woods on Herring Creek ~ Nature lovers’ paradise. Enjoy this large wooded 3/4-acre lot in the Cape Henlopen School district. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 X 6 construction, cedar siding, recently upgraded heat pumps to Train dual zone heating and has a new hot water heater. Home boasts tile foyer, formal dining room, and living room with large stone fireplace. Cabinet space is not lacking in this large kitchen that also features stainless steel refrigerator, pantry and eat in dining space for enjoying your morning coffee. 2 car garage under home features finished area that you can use for storage or a game room. Enjoy all the seasons of Delaware on your screened porch or wrap around deck. Residents of the Woods at Herring Creek enjoy a low annual HOA fee of only $400, which includes common area maintenance of the nature trail that has a beautiful view of Herring Creek, a pool, picnic area, basketball court, tennis courts and a meeting room were neighbors gather for meetings. Great location minutes to your favorite local restaurants, shopping, outlet malls, beach, and boardwalk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton artist Kathy Buschi to host open house April 23-24

Local artist Kathy Buschi will open her gallery to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 15276 Hudson Road, Milton. She will be releasing her “Boardwalk Fries” painting and offering limited-edition prints in 8-by-10 and 11-by-14-inch sizes. Original...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

A tribute to Lewes’ Leonia Robinson

This is not an obituary for Leonia Robinson. There are those in the Lewes community who have known her for far longer and can recount the details of her life far better than me. Rather, it is a tribute to a pillar of the Black community who was known by Blacks and whites alike, particularly through her extemporaneous rapping on any subject at any event, whether it be private or public. When I think of Leonia, I think of her fervent faith as a member of St. George AME, her loud voice either singing gospel songs and saying "Amen," or reciting an on-the-spot poem. I think of how she dressed for church from head to toe like we did in the past.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Kenneth L. Swift, loved fishing

Kenneth L. Swift, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. Kenny was born May 16, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John and Emily (Higley) Swift, and is the youngest of eight children. Kenny was a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he played football and had the honor of playing in Delaware’s 10th Annual Blue-Gold Football Game. From a young age, Kenny learned the skill of masonry while working with his family, and retired as a mason nearly five decades later. His masonry skill played a defining role in how he would serve his country during the Vietnam War.
WILMINGTON, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Local resident continues interview project, seeks new subjects

Brendan Buschi, a Milton resident who sent a letter to the Cape Gazette about his ongoing interview project, recently issued an update. “I’ve interviewed two people on Zoom since you published my letter to the editor on April 1,” said Buschi. The update also included a link to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Lions support H.O. Brittingham Elementary School

The Milton Lions Club presented two donation checks to the teachers of H.O. Brittingham Elementary School. The donations will help defray costs for the fifth-grade team’s upcoming trip to the Philadelphia Zoo, and will also support the HOB Robotics Club competitions.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams brings level-headed approach to Lewes

As an engaged local citizen, I support Andrew Williams’ candidacy for mayor of Lewes. I have watched Lewes City Council meetings and I believe Andrew brings a calm, level-headed, rational and independent approach to the table. This approach is evident even when it may not be to his advantage politically. It is quite evident, in any dealings with Andrew, that he has the best interests of the entire Lewes citizenry at the forefront of his mind.
LEWES, DE

