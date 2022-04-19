Lois C. Wills, services set

This is not an obituary for Leonia Robinson. There are those in the Lewes community who have known her for far longer and can recount the details of her life far better than me. Rather, it is a tribute to a pillar of the Black community who was known by Blacks and whites alike, particularly through her extemporaneous rapping on any subject at any event, whether it be private or public. When I think of Leonia, I think of her fervent faith as a member of St. George AME, her loud voice either singing gospel songs and saying "Amen," or reciting an on-the-spot poem. I think of how she dressed for church from head to toe like we did in the past.

LEWES, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO