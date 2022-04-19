ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juicy Landing Spots For Rookie Playmakers

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 NFL draft looming, many fantasy managers are looking to rookie drafts to replenish rosters. Breece Hall, Treylon Burks, and more headline this year’s draft class. But not all top rookies will be immediate booms for fantasy purposes. Amongst the teams making Day 1 and 2 selections, there are...

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
Looking at the Atlanta Falcons roster their lack of depth at nearly every position stands out for a team that is obviously rebuilding. Despite this fact, the receiver position manages to stand out on a mess of a roster that needs help at almost every position. Your average NFL fan isn’t going to recognize the names listed on Atlanta’s depth chart.
What the NFL expects from its safeties has changed drastically over the last decade. There are multiple reasons for this. Think about the need for a true shutdown post safety in predominantly single-high coverage. A decade ago, when Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense was the desired template, you were playing heavy press underneath with defined box and post safeties. The Seahawks were able to do this because they had a dominant press cornerback (Richard Sherman), a dominant box safety (Kam Chancellor), and the best post safety of his era (Earl Thomas).
The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
The worst-case scenario for the Green Bay Packers would be a mid-draft run on receivers taking out the top prospects. The best-case scenario would be the one laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr in his mock draft. Orr had three quarterbacks being taken in the first 11 picks....
When San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel unfollowed the 49ers on social media and removed images of himself wearing the team's jersey, fans and bettors began to wonder, "what's next for Deebo?" Well, what came next was the star officially requesting to be traded away from San Francisco on Wednesday.
MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal remains my No. 1 overall pick, but the latest version of my 2022 NFL mock draft features several adjustments based on recent trades and signings throughout the league. The 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28 to 30 in Las...
TAMPA — Conventional wisdom suggests that before unretiring, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady got some type of assurance the “Tommy and Gronky” show would be renewed for 2022. But with each day that free-spirited tight end Rob Gronkowski remains vague about his future, the tease nudges closer to torment for Bucs fans.
The Philadelphia Eagles are in an enviable position heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman was able to obtain future draft capital while retaining picks in the first round of this year’s draft. It’s an impressive achievement that has the Eagles set up for success both now and in the future. There are plenty of defensive prospects available for the taking in the first round, a route that many project the Eagles to take. It would certainly be a smart move by Roseman to improve a defense that has needs at the linebacker spots and in the secondary.
