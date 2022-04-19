ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, Texas

Masks No Longer Required at Corpus Christi Airport

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – A federal judge on Monday voided the mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as airplanes, buses, and trains.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.

Effective today, the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) will no longer require travelers to wear a mask within the airport.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend wearing a mask in public transportation settings.

For more information, visit @TSA_Southwest or the TSA website at: www.tsa.gov.

For more information on CCIA’s requirements or media inquiries, please contact Assistant Director of Aviation Elsy Borgstedte at 826-1706 or email Elsyb@cctexas.com

