ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Two Michigan first-year defensive linemen who impressed in spring ball

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPPKN_0fDwDlQj00

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Michigan football defense this offseason is how it will replace three-quarters of its production from a year ago on the defensive line.

The Wolverines lose star edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton. Though the likely culprits to replace them — Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw, and Kris Jenkins — are known, there are some other players who certainly could contribute this fall. Though other relatively younger players like Braiden McGregor and Rayshaun Benny are often mentioned, perhaps the maize and blue will get a boost from a couple of first-year players.

One such player has been known about, while the other was something of a recruiting steal — speaking of four-stars Derrick Moore and Mason Graham, respectively. Moore has long been highly-regarded and was ranked as high as No. 20 overall by 247Sports. But Graham was a late-riser, getting his fourth star late in the process.

Jim Harbaugh spoke at length about both on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen, and starting with Moore, he shared why he could be not only an instant impact type of player, but why he thinks he could be an elite edge rusher before his time of wearing a winged helmet is done.

“Derrick Moore, he is going to be — I think my personal opinion is going to be a fantastic player. Probably will also be a really good player right away in the fall,” Harbaugh said. “He is really gifted athletically and strength — it’s all there already. Another mid-year freshman and when he figures out to play with the really high relentless mid-play — you can still make a play — you don’t have to just come clean to make a play and get involved with a tackle or a sack. Once he really learns how to play the game, it’s just learning the scheme and the counter moves, once he learns that, I think he’s going to be a beast out there on the edge — like I got really high hopes for him. He has a really quick first step and second step. He can beat guys — it’ll come, it’ll come — Mike Elston is doing a tremendous job with all those guys. The development is there right now, seeing it, so good as a coach. But, yeah he is going to learn that guys — tackles do punch back. You try to punch first and take really good sets, so you do need — they are going to stick you more times than not.

“You need counters and need relentlessness like Aidan developed. He didn’t have — didn’t know it until his second year. You’re used to coming out of high school and ‘here I go, I’m by you’. Once he gets that, and learns that I’m real confident he’s going to be stellar.”

With Graham, we saw him starting to make plays in the spring game — which is exciting when you consider that freshmen generally aren’t impact players on the interior line of either side of the ball. Harbaugh points to his toughness as a big reason why he’s been able to emerge, despite only having been on campus for a few short months.

“Yeah, he was playing and playing at a pretty darn high level right off the bat. He was out about a week or so, or two, he had an ankle but came back faster than an ordinary man would,” Harbaugh said. “You love to see it because there is a real level of toughness there. As you know the closer you get to the ball, the harder it is to play as a true freshman. Center, guard, D-tackle for sure, the physical development of being strong enough to be a defensive tackle where you’re playing against guys who are four and five years older. He’s a mid-year freshman and should still be in high school but he was right in there and not just flashing, but consistently playing pretty, really good football. I’m excited about that.”

Whether or not they get involved in the defense for meaningful snaps this fall remains to be seen. But it’s a good thing that Michigan has some options at these positions where there are few known commodities and not quite as much depth as one would hope.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One of Florida's former 4-star QBs just entered the transfer portal

Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Mason, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball listed as ‘potential fit’ for transfer guard

The college basketball offseason is in full effect and while the UNC basketball program hasn’t dipped into the transfer portal quite yet, that could change coming up. Currently, the Tar Heels are waiting on a decision from second-year guard Caleb Love and what his future will look like. So until then, don’t expect North Carolina to get involved with anyone in the transfer portal. But, there is one intriguing name that could be a good fit the the Tar Heels if Love were to head off to the NBA. According to 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter, Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter and the Tar Heels...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Moore
Person
Kris Jenkins
Person
Jon Jansen
The Spun

ESPN Predicts No. 1 Seeds For 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
NBA
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Controversial Remarks

For once, another college football coach actually agrees with Dabo Swinney. Believe it or not it’s Lane Kiffin. Swinney recently discussed the college football landscape and how it’s changed due to NIL. He went as far to say the game needs to be “blown up.”. “I think...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Ball#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wolverines
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison picks off Quinn Ewers and takes it to the crib

Now that the 2021 season is in the rearview mirror, the Longhorns are looking to correct all their weaknesses from the dreadful 5-7 season. Texas struggled in just about every aspect when it came to defense, and one of the things that hurt the most was their inability to force a turnover. The Longhorns ranked No. 94 in the country in turnovers forced with just 14 on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lineman Jonah Miller leaving Oregon to enter into transfer portal

Should I stay or should I go? That seems to be the question on college athletes’ minds more than ever these days and in the case of Jonah Miller, and according to On3.com, the answer is to go. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder from Tucson, Ariz. came to Oregon has one of the top offensive linemen coming out of high school in 2020 where he opted out of his senior year due to the pandemic, he also redshirted his freshman season at Oregon. He was then moved to the defensive side of the ball in hopes of receiving more playing time. It seems as if the move just wasn’t for Miller. Couple the switch to defense and a brand new coaching staff, it’s not surprising the former four-star recruit has decided to leave the program. List 'He's good, he's not great;' College coaches, NFL scouts offer harsh criticism of Kayvon Thibodeaux
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at Kirk Ferentz’s year-by-year salaries since 2012

Kirk Ferentz has become synonymous with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The longtime Iowa football head coach boasts the longest tenure of any major college football head coach in the nation, with a term that dates all the way back to 1999. With 178 career victories, he’s the winningest coach in Hawkeyes history. That is the kind of stability many programs envy. With all that in mind, Hawkeyes Wire looks back on Ferentz’s year-by-year compensation from the University of Iowa over the past decade below. [Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
On3.com

Illinois standout center Kofi Cockburn makes decision on future

Kofi Cockburn, who has put together a standout career at Illinois over the last three seasons, has made a decision on his playing future – choosing to enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility at the collegiate level. “I would like to thank...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy