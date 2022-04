My understanding of hip-hop has always been rooted in fellowship. Seeing the way it brings people together is such a magical experience to witness. Walking into the Kennedy Center with my mom on Friday night for MC Lyte's "I Am Woman: A Celebration of Women in Hip Hop" felt like I was on my way to a family reunion. I watched all the aunties and uncles pour into the theater in their flyest gear — from bamboo earrings and Kangol hats to Adidas tracksuits and sneakers — all ready to let loose and bask in a glorious celebration of women in hip-hop.

