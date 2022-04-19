Celebrity Riders Are Full Of Weird Requests For Appearances, As Proven By These 18 Celebs

Related
Beyonce Rocks Insanely Sexy Sheer Dress For Her Oscars After-Party: 1st Photos
Beyonce and Jay Z once again hosted their ultra-exclusive Oscars after party at the Chateau Marmont — and she came dressed to impress. Bey shared the first photos of her look on March 30, three days after the event. Beyoncé avoided being photographed by paparazzi at her 2022 Oscars...
Hello Magazine
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
10 Celebrities Who Rose To Fame In Spite Of Difficult Childhoods
When we hear about the accomplishments of popular celebrities, it’s easy to forget that there was a time before they were successful. What’s even more surprising, though, is how many of them had to overcome seemingly insurmountable hurdles to get to where they are today. To get a better idea of what we mean, we’ve put together a list of celebs who, despite all the odds, persevered!
thesource.com
[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”
Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner’s Awkward Oscars Interaction Gave Us Secondhand Embarrassment (VIDEO)
No one can stop talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock's onstage altercation at the 2022 Academy Awards. However, it's not the only cringe-inducing moment that went down during Oscars weekend. Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner also shared what appears to have been a bit of an awkward interaction outside...
Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars
The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
Complex
Howard Stern Says Will Smith Wouldn’t Have Slapped Jason Momoa If He Made Same Jada Joke as Chris Rock
Radio host Howard Stern is criticizing Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock during the Oscars, and even questioning if the Best Actor winner would’ve thrown hands if the instigator was bigger. During his Sirius XM show Monday, Stern claimed Smith was “a guy with real issues,” per...
Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, and John Travolta, 68, enjoy a 'Perfect' reunion at the Oscars
They starred together in the 1985 movie Perfect, famous for its high-octane workout scenes. And stars Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta enjoyed a reunion as they met up at the Oscars together on Sunday. Curtis, 63, and Travolta, 68, posed together backstage at the event having both appeared onstage...
Insiders reveal what you didn’t see after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars
It was the slap seen around the world. But no one at the Dolby Theatre thought Will Smith actually meant to hit Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife at the Oscars, until Rock said out loud, “Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.” Though ABC chiefs cut the sound when Smith ran on stage, the audience could clearly hear Smith shouting after he returned to his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” “We thought it was a bit,” said one Hollywood insider. “Then we heard Will yelling. You heard it so loudly in the...
Jessica Biel Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—Is She Real?!
Jessica Biel has left the whole internet speechless after posting two pictures on Instagram without a single drop of makeup. And it doesn’t even look like a filter was used either! How does she look so gorgeous?!. The 40-year-old Powder Blue actress posted a two-image carousel on March 28th;...
People
Nicole Kidman's Viral Reaction Photo Was Taken Before Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars
The backstory behind Nicole Kidman's viral Oscars photo has been revealed. The image shows Kidman, 54, with her mouth open in surprise and her eyebrows raised, with one arm extended. Many Twitter users suspected the shot was snapped after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage, but Vulture reports that there's more to the meme.
Jessica Biel Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her New TV Show—How Is This The Same Person?!
Jessica Biel is gearing up for a new role, and in the first teaser for the show Candy that was released on March 17, the 40-year-old was seen looking practically unrecognizable with a 70’s-style haircut and fresh face devoid of makeup. Biel is set to play the infamous ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore before pleading self defense.
Effingham Radio
Jay Z Faces Backlash For Oscars Afterparty
Jay-Z is facing backlash for hosting an Oscars afterparty at Chateau Marmont this weekend in West Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chateau Marmont is currently facing complaints from its employees. A boycott has been planned for this upcoming weekend by the local hotel worker's union after employees alleged they were subjected to “racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace.”
Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap
As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
50 Cent Sides With Will Smith Over Slap Drama & Tells Chris Rock: ‘Don’t You Ever Play With Me’
Make no mistake: 50 Cent is firmly on team Will Smith. After the ‘King Richard’ star smacked Chris Rock during the Oscars, Fiddy had a field day making fun of the ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ comedian. Like the rest of the world watching the 94th Academy Awards,...
Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend
Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident
What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
Billy Crystal says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was 'an assault'
During an appearance on Bob Costas' HBO talk show, the "When Harry Met Sally" actor called the Oscars slap "a most disturbing incident."
Complex
Amy Schumer Says ‘People Made Fun of Me’ for Calling Oscars Slap an Incident That ‘Triggered and Traumatized’ Her
Amy Schumer addressed the negative response to her Instagram post where she admitted to feeling “triggered and traumatized” days after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett in the middle of the Oscars, per E! News. Schumer said during...
Tatyana Ali Who Played Ashley Banks on Fresh Prince, Breaks Silence About the Infamous Will Smith Slap, ‘Wrong Is Wrong’
While the internet remains divided over the now infamous Will Smith five-finger fiasco slapping Chris Rock across the face, one of his former castmates is pretty solid on which side of the fence she’s on. Tatyana Ali who played the exuberant younger cousin to Smith on the NBC hit...
BuzzFeed
