ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Riders Are Full Of Weird Requests For Appearances, As Proven By These 18 Celebs

By Angela Andaloro
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dX7HT_0fDvvbxg00

We all know that being famous has major perks. One of them is that you can make demands of the places you are going to perform or otherwise work.

MTV / Via giphy.com

In showbiz, it's known as the rider. The idea is that a celebrity outlines the accommodations necessary for them to be comfortable working in this environment.

Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

For some celebrities, this comes down to requesting certain salads for lunch or a particular brand of water. But some celebrities have gone really off the wall with it.

1. The legend that is the celebrity rider came into infamy in 1982, when news that Van Halen requested a bowl of M&M's await them at each tour stop with the brown ones picked out .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmjKf_0fDvvbxg00
Cristina Ionescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If it sounds a little diva for a rock band, you might be missing its greater purpose. The band later claimed the detail was in there so they could determine which venues actually read the rider and which did not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAKfg_0fDvvbxg00
Paul Natkin / Getty Images

2. For a period of time, Weird Al Yankovic was asking for "one garish Hawaiian shirt" at every appearance. He stopped after accumulating too many, and his wife has since donated some of the stash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8W5Z_0fDvvbxg00
Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

3. Cher likes to have a separate room just for her wigs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxaBL_0fDvvbxg00
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

4. Pharrell started asking for a framed photograph of astronomer Carl Sagan as a joke, but now it's become a staple in his rider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XApLv_0fDvvbxg00
Johnny Louis / WireImage / Getty Images

5. Britney Spears tinkered with her rider depending on where her tour stop was. At an October 2011 show in London, she requested McDonald’s cheeseburgers without the buns, 100 figs and prunes, toothpaste, fish and chip dinners, and last but not least, a framed picture of Princess Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLN2V_0fDvvbxg00
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

6. Paul McCartney's rider makes sure his needs are met as a vegetarian. While he makes sure there's no real or vegan leather in sight, his request for a brand of soap with traces of animal fats turns the demands on their head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvHgy_0fDvvbxg00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

7. Katy Perry got dragged online in 2011 for her concert rider , which included very specific furniture requirements and absolutely no carnations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2Fo4_0fDvvbxg00
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

8. Kanye West asked for an alcoholic slushie machine on his 2016 The Life Of Pablo tour . One side had Hennessey and Coke for Kanye, the other had Grey Goose and lemonade for then-wife Kim. Simpler times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yfPl_0fDvvbxg00
Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

9. Jennifer Lopez prefers having an all-white dressing room to keep her mind and spirit at ease. For those setting up, that means white candles, tables, couches, drapes, tablecloths, and flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2ePh_0fDvvbxg00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

10. Rihanna loves having a plush, animal-print rug to walk barefoot on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7PJb_0fDvvbxg00
Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Right after Selena Gomez's 2014 breakup with Justin Bieber, she requested that no one on her team go by the name "Justin." The Justins who did work for her each chose different monikers to use when the pop star was around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MErhN_0fDvvbxg00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12. Justin Timberlake has someone sanitize doorknobs he'll come in contact with every two hours during his time there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7lYP_0fDvvbxg00
Jmenternational / Getty Images

13. Beyoncé likes to have her dressing room set to a steamy 78 degrees. She also likes to have well-seasoned chicken in her Southern girl bag at all times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kjd45_0fDvvbxg00
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

14. On his 2009 tour riders, Jay-Z required not one but SEVEN dressing rooms, and some "high-quality" peanut butter and jelly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OykF_0fDvvbxg00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

15. During their 2004 tour, Metallica called for bacon to be served with every meal. Non-stop bacon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XTDU_0fDvvbxg00
Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

16. Christina Aguilera requires a police escort so that she under no circumstances has to sit in traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBjT8_0fDvvbxg00
Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

17. Prince asked that all his food come to him wrapped in plastic because he enjoyed unwrapping his food himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJTuM_0fDvvbxg00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

18. Jennifer Lawrence asked for a happy reprieve from the intensity of mother!, so the crew sent her a "Kardashian tent," with the family's show streaming and photos of them as a way to escape from the film's subject matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIfXA_0fDvvbxg00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

What would you have in your tour rider if you were super famous? Who's being unreasonable and who had some points? Let's hear it in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

10 Celebrities Who Rose To Fame In Spite Of Difficult Childhoods

When we hear about the accomplishments of popular celebrities, it’s easy to forget that there was a time before they were successful. What’s even more surprising, though, is how many of them had to overcome seemingly insurmountable hurdles to get to where they are today. To get a better idea of what we mean, we’ve put together a list of celebs who, despite all the odds, persevered!
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Cher
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Pharrell
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Getty Images#Fish#Flowers#Mtv#M M#Hawaiian#Wireimage Getty
Page Six

Insiders reveal what you didn’t see after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

It was the slap seen around the world. But no one at the Dolby Theatre thought Will Smith actually meant to hit Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife at the Oscars, until Rock said out loud, “Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.” Though ABC chiefs cut the sound when Smith ran on stage, the audience could clearly hear Smith shouting after he returned to his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” “We thought it was a bit,” said one Hollywood insider. “Then we heard Will yelling. You heard it so loudly in the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jessica Biel Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her New TV Show—How Is This The Same Person?!

Jessica Biel is gearing up for a new role, and in the first teaser for the show Candy that was released on March 17, the 40-year-old was seen looking practically unrecognizable with a 70’s-style haircut and fresh face devoid of makeup. Biel is set to play the infamous ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore before pleading self defense.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Effingham Radio

Jay Z Faces Backlash For Oscars Afterparty

Jay-Z is facing backlash for hosting an Oscars afterparty at Chateau Marmont this weekend in West Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chateau Marmont is currently facing complaints from its employees. A boycott has been planned for this upcoming weekend by the local hotel worker's union after employees alleged they were subjected to “racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

968
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy