11 Hollywood Men Who Broke Tradition And Took Their Wife's Last Name

People
Nicolas Cage Says His Fifth Marriage Is 'It for Me': 'This Is Not Happening Again'
Nicolas Cage is content in his marriage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, is currently expecting a baby, his third child, with his wife Riko Shibata, whom he married in February 2021. Shibata, 27, is the Oscar winner's fifth wife. He married Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and...
Broadway Icon Liza Minnelli Was Married 4 Times After Finding Fame: Get to Know Her Ex-Husbands
Known for her infectious personality and dynamite singing voice, Liza Minnelli has become one of the most popular performers on stage and on the big screen. The EGOT winner was able to find love multiple times during her incredible career and was married four times. Liza, born to actress Judy...
Michael Keaton’s Wife, Caroline McWilliams: Everything To Know About His Late Spouse
Michael Keaton is known for his numerous film roles, playing the title roles in Beetlejuice, Batman Begins, and, most recently, as the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But fans may not know too much about the actor’s personal life. Michael was married Caroline McWilliams in 1982 but the pair divorced...
Power of the Dunst! How Jesse Plemons fell for fiancée Kirsten
When Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons step on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27, after both scoring Oscar nominations, they won’t be alone. In fact, it will be a family affair as their parents and siblings are joining them to celebrate the success of their movie “The Power of the Dog,” Page Six is told.
Actor Tony Curtis Searched for Love During His Hollywood Career: Get to Know His 6 Ex-Wives
Late actor Tony Curtis earned the label of Hollywood heartthrob during his successful six-decade career as a film and television star. In his personal life, he searched for love and was married six times. Though his life in the spotlight seemed glamorous, Tony suffered many traumatic moments throughout his childhood...
Actor Josh Brolin Steps Out With Wife Kathryn Boyd for ‘Outer Range’ Premiere: Photos
Love is in the air! Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Boyd, stepped out together for the premiere of his new Amazon series, Outer Range, on April 7. The happy couple walked the red carpet dressed to impress and posed for photos together. Josh looked handsome in a hunter green...
Channing Tatum says he should 'probably apologize' to Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, after she said seeing 'Magic Mike' in London was 'up there' with her wedding day
Bell once said that seeing the "Magic Mike" live show in London was on par with the birth of her children and her marriage to Dax Shepard.
Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant
“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51
The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid
Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
Johnny Depp said he noticed his relationship with Amber Heard deteriorating after she chastised him for taking his own boots off
Depp testified that the early years with Heard were "too good to be true" but she then appeared to become "a different person."
Renée Zellweger says a producer once offered her wine to get her to take off her clothes on set early in her career
"And, you know, I'm not gonna take that wine, but I would like a phone," Zellweger recalled saying in response.
Julia Roberts says she took a 20-year break from rom-coms because she didn't receive any 'good' scripts
Roberts is best known for starring in a string of classic romantic comedies from the 1990s such as "Notting Hill" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."
Rio Hackford, Swingers and Treme actor, dies at 51
Rio Hackford, the actor and nightclub owner who played a brief but memorable role as a belligerent bro in Swingers and worked on such TV series as The Mandalorian and Treme, died Thursday after a long illness. He was 51. His brother, Alex Hackford, confirmed the news to The Hollywood...
As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘
“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Netflix Movie ‘Blonde’ Officially Rated NC-17
After months of rumors and kerfuffle over the rating of the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde,” the movie has now officially been rated NC-17 by the MPA for “some sexual content.”. “Blonde” also appears to be Netflix’s first original movie to land the ultra rare...
I was excited to meet a dreamy guy… he’d lied on his profile & his bright red trousers were the least of the problems
A WOMAN has claimed she will never go on dates again after a would-be Romeo turns out to be ''one of the Seven Dwarfs''. With millions of potential people to match with, online dating is similar to gambling - you can never know what you're going to get, and one woman's experience serves as proof.
Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
Celebrity fashion designer Quiteria Leboganag Kekana who dressed Beyonce dies aged 38 after cancer battle
CELEBRITY fashion designer Quiteria, who dressed Beyoncé, has died aged 38 following a short battle with cancer. Quiteria Leboganag Kekana died at his Johannesburg home on Sunday, his family confirmed. The fashion icon had been on the mend and starting the second phase of chemotherapy. The 38-year-old was diagnosed...
Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)
The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.
