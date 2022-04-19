ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Du Plessis and Hazlewood steer Bangalore to IPL victory

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Captain Faf du Plessis just missed out on a maiden Indian Premier League century while Josh Hazlewood grabbed 4-25 as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Tuesday.

Du Plessis smashed 96 off 64 balls as Bangalore made 181-6 after being asked to bat first.

Hazlewood then strangled Lucknow on a lively, bouncy wicket as it was limited to 163-8, Krunal Pandya top-scoring with 42 off 28 balls.

“Faf had a few lean games but tonight he took his time, kept the score going and finished with a bang, so credit to him,” Hazlewood said.

Bangalore went level with Gujarat Titans at the top of the table on 10 points but Gujarat has a game in hand. Lucknow is fourth with eight points from seven matches.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in the day’s first over, including the key wicket of Virat Kohli for a golden duck.

Kohli, who has a top score of 48 this season, was caught at point.

Glenn Maxwell hit 23 off 11 balls but fell in the batting powerplay to a mistimed reverse sweep as Jason Holder plucked a brilliant one-handed diving catch.

But du Plessis shared a 70-run stand with Shahbaz Ahmed and dominated leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who returned expensive figures of 0-47. The Bangalore skipper hit 11 fours and two sixes before he fell in the final over, holing out to Marcus Stoinis off Holder’s slow bouncer.

Lucknow’s top-order then struggled against Hazlewood as the Australian fast bowler removed Quinton de Kock (3) and Manish Pandey (6) inside the batting powerplay.

Captain KL Rahul looked to have put the chase back on track with 30 off 24 balls before he got an edge while attempting to leg-glance Harshal Patel.

Maxwell, who bowled an over with the new ball, returned to claim the wicket of Pandya as the left-hander was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Hazlewood then put the game beyond Lucknow’s reach by having Ayush Badoni caught behind before clean-bowling countryman Stoinis for 24 in the penultimate over.

“We needed one batter in the top three or four to play a long innings and for other batters to play with him but we couldn’t get that,” Lucknow skipper Rahul said. “When we’re up, we have to keep the opposition down and restrict them to as low a score as possible and that’ll make batting easier chasing.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler hits second century of tournament for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals 217-5 (20 overs) Buttler 103 (61), Samson 38 (19); Narine 2-21 Kolkata Knight Riders 210 (19.4 overs) Shreyas 85 (51); Chahal 5-40 England's Jos Buttler continued his stunning form at the Indian Premier League with his second century of this year's tournament for Rajasthan Royals. Buttler, the 2022...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ex-England Test captain Joe Root named Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world

Joe Root has been named as Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world just days after standing down as England’s Test captain, while Ollie Robinson caps a turbulent 12 months by being named as one of the almanack’s five cricketers of the year.Root stepped down last week after five years as skipper following a run of one win in 17 games but his impeccable form with the bat in 2021, when he scored 1,708 runs at an average of 61, sees him take the global award. In doing so he succeeds his own potential successor with the national side, Ben Stokes,...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Holder
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Manish Pandey
Person
Harshal Patel
Person
Glenn Maxwell
Person
Krunal Pandya
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Marcus Stoinis
Person
Ravi Bishnoi
Front Office Sports

Six Giants Vying For Coveted IPL Media Rights

Disney and Amazon are among the six entities that have already purchased the documents needed to bid for the Indian Premier League’s broadcasting rights — the third-largest sporting event by viewership. Bids worth $5 billion or more are expected for the rights between 2023 and 2027, while earlier...
ECONOMY
Reuters

West Indies all-rounder Pollard retires from international cricket

April 20 (Reuters) - West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, calling time on a career which saw him feature more than 200 times across one-day and Twenty20 internationals. Pollard, 34, played 123 ODIs and 101 T20s for West Indies since making his...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipl#Cricket#Ap#Indian#Lucknow Super Giants#Gujarat Titans#Australian
Daily Mail

Soccer superpowers Brazil and Argentina to play 'Superclasico' match at the MCG - with Lionel Messi and Neymar set to thrill a 95,000-strong crowd

South American powerhouses Argentina and Brazil are returning to the MCG for a June 11 showdown, in the lead-up to this year's World Cup. On Wednesday the Victorian government confirmed the 'Superclasico' will be played at the iconic Melbourne stadium, five years after the world football giants packed it out with more than 95,000 fans for a friendly.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Place
Mumbai
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

860K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy