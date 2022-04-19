ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Attorney general files suit over fuel spill near Granite City

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against Fuel South Express, LLC, in relation to the release of thousands of gallons of fuel from a tanker truck that occurred April 6 in Granite City. According to Raoul’s lawsuit, the tanker truck overturned and spilled 8,000 gallons of its...

www.ibjonline.com

