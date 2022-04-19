ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ruud advances to 3rd round in Barcelona Open

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

Ruud, seeking his second title of the season after winning in Argentina in February, broke serve four times to comfortably get past his 81st-ranked opponent.

Ruud reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Miami in March, losing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-2 to set up a rematch against Lorenzo Musetti, who advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) win over 12th-seeded Daniel Evans.

The 15th-ranked Schwartzman defeated Musetti in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo before losing to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas, the top-seeded player in Barcelona, will make his debut in this year's tournament against 44th-ranked Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday.

Fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie advanced by defeating qualifier Egor Gerasimov 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

American Sebastian Korda lost to Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-0.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Ilya Ivashka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ap#American#Spaniard#Monte Carlo#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'I was 17 when I faced Andre Agassi in Basel'

Roger Federer was among the players to beat in 2013 after claiming his first Wimbledon crown. Roger qualified for his second Masters Cup despite spoiling his chances of becoming world no. 1 that summer. Federer experienced early exits in Basel and Paris before embracing the Houston trip, hoping for a good run at the season's last event.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins in 3 sets in opener at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain — Playing on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in his opening match at the Barcelona Open. The 11th-ranked Spaniard, seeking his third title in 2022, improved to 19-3 this season. He was coming off an early exit in Monte Carlo after winning in Rio de Janeiro and Miami.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Toni Nadal reveals Rafael Nadal targets Madrid for comeback

Toni Nadal has revealed Rafael Nadal is targeting to make his comeback at the Madrid Masters. Nadal, 35, hasn't played since the Indian Wells Masters as he is recovering from a rib stress fracture. Nadal was forced to skip the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open but remains hopeful he could be ready for Madrid, which starts on May 1.
TENNIS
ESPN

Argentina, Brazil to meet in June pre-World Cup friendly in Melbourne

South American powerhouses Argentina and Brazil are returning to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a June 11 showdown in the lead-up to this year's World Cup. On Wednesday the Victorian government confirmed the match will be played at the iconic Melbourne stadium, five years after the world football giants packed it out with more than 95,000 fans for a friendly.
SOCCER
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy