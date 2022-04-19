ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

Tuesday April 19

 2 days ago

The weather today will be snow likely in the morning and a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches today—highs in the mid-30s and a low of 24. West winds of 15 to 20 Mph with gusts up to 40 Mph....

CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
Oakland, MD
Garrett County, MD
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Monday Night Chill Rides returns to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Residents met in downtown Carthage this evening for the return of Monday Night Chill Rides. This beginner-friendly activity focuses on slow bike rides throughout the historic streets of Carthage. Organizers say rides typically last one hour and rides run from April, 18th through late August. COPYRIGHT...
CARTHAGE, MO

