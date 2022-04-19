ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

xCT contributes to colorectal cancer tumorigenesis through upregulation of the MELK oncogene and activation of the AKT/mTOR cascade

By Bufu Tang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most commonly diagnosed and deadly malignant tumors globally, and its occurrence and progression are closely related to the poor histological features and complex molecular characteristics among patients. It is urgent to identify specific biomarkers for effective treatment of CRC. In this study, we performed...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Activation of FXR and inhibition of EZH2 synergistically inhibit colorectal cancer through cooperatively accelerating FXR nuclear location and upregulating CDX2 expression

Our previous study indicated that colon cancer cells varied in sensitivity to pharmacological farnesoid X receptor (FXR) activation. Herein, we explore the regulatory mechanism of FXR in colorectal cancer (CRC) development and aim to design effective strategies of combined treatment based on the regulatory axis. We found that the expression of FXR was negatively correlated with enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) in colon cancer tissues. EZH2 transcriptionally suppressed FXR via H3K27me3. The combination of FXR agonist OCA plus EZH2 inhibitor GSK126 acted in a synergistic manner across four colon cancer cells, efficiently inhibiting clonogenic growth and invasion in vitro, retarding tumor growth in vivo, preventing the G0/G1 to S phase transition, and inducing caspase-dependent apoptosis. Benign control cells FHC were growth-arrested without apoptosis induction, but retained long-term proliferation and invasion capacity. Mechanistically, the drug combination dramatically accelerated FXR nuclear location and cooperatively upregulated caudal-related homeobox transcription factor 2 (CDX2) expression. The depletion of CDX2 antagonized the synergistic effects of the drug combination on tumor inhibition. In conclusion, our study demonstrated histone modification-mediated FXR silencing by EZH2 in colorectal tumorigenesis, which offers useful evidence for the clinical use of FXR agonists combined with EZH2 inhibitors in combating CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Proton pump inhibitors affect capecitabine efficacy in patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer: a multicenter retrospective study

The association between capecitabine efficacy and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is controversial. Here, we determined whether co-administration of PPIs affects the real-world effectiveness of capecitabine. This retrospective observational study included consecutive patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer (CRC) who received adjuvant capecitabine monotherapy or CapeOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin) between January 2009 and December 2014 at nine participating institutions. The primary endpoint was the difference in relapse-free survival (RFS) between patients who received PPIs and those who did not and was estimated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Overall survival (OS) was the secondary endpoint. Multivariable analysis of RFS and OS was performed using a Cox proportional hazards model, propensity score adjustment, and inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) analyses. Data from 606 patients were evaluated, 54 of whom had received a PPI. PPI-treated patients tended to have poorer RFS and OS than patients treated without PPIs. The hazard ratio for RFS with capecitabine monotherapy was 2.48 (95% confidence interval: 1.22"“5.07). These results were consistent with sensitivity analyses performed using propensity score adjustment and IPTW methods. Co-administration of PPIs may reduce the effectiveness of capecitabine and negatively impact patients with stage II"“III CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A stop-gain mutation in GXYLT1 promotes metastasis of colorectal cancer via the MAPK pathway

Genomic instability plays a key role in the initiation and progression of colorectal cancer (CRC). Although cancer driver genes in CRC have been well characterized, identifying novel genes associated with carcinogenesis and treatment remains challenging because of tumor heterogeneity. Here, we analyzed the genomic alterations of 45 samples from CRC patients in northern China by whole-exome sequencing. In addition to the identification of six well-known CRC driver genes (APC, TP53, KRAS, FBXW7, PIK3CA, and PABPC), two tumor-related genes (MTCH2 and HSPA6) were detected, along with RRP7A and GXYLT1, which have not been previously linked to cancer. GXYLT1 was mutated in 40% (18/45) of the samples in our cohort. Functionally, GXYLT1 promoted migration and invasion in vitro and metastasis in vivo, while the GXYLT1S212* mutant induced significantly greater effect. Furthermore, both GXYLT1 and GXYLT1S212* interacted with ERK2. GXYLT1 induced metastasis via a mechanism involving the Notch and MAPK pathways, whereas the GXYLT1S212* mutant mainly promoted metastasis by activating the MAPK pathway. We propose that GXYLT1 acts as a novel metastasis-associated driver gene and GXYLT1S212* might serve as a potential indicator for therapies targeting the MAPK pathway in CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exploration of a modified stage for pN0 colon cancer patients

Exploring a modified stage (mStage) for pN0 colon cancer patients. 39,637 pN0 colon cancer patients were collected from the SEER database (2010"“2015) (development cohort) and 455 pN0 colon cancer patients from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University (2011"“2015) (validation cohort). The optimal lymph nodes examined (LNE) stratification for cancer-specific survival (CSS) was obtained by X-tile software in the development cohort. LNE is combined with conventional T stage to form the mStage. The novel N stage was built based on the LNE (N0a: LNE"‰â‰¥"‰26, N0b: LNE"‰="‰11"“25 and N0c: LNE"‰â‰¤"‰10). The mStage include mStageA (T1N0a, T1N0b, T1N0c and T2N0a), mStageB (T2N0b, T2N0c and T3N0a), mStageC (T3N0b), mStageD (T3N0c, T4aN0a and T4bN0a), mStageE (T4aN0b and T4bN0b) and mStageF (T4aN0c and T4bN0c). Cox regression model showed that mStage was an independent prognostic factor. AUC showed that the predictive accuracy of mStage was better than the conventional T stage for 5-year CSS in the development (0.700 vs. 0.678, P"‰<"‰0.001) and validation cohort (0.649 vs. 0.603, P"‰="‰0.018). The C-index also showed that mStage had a superior model-fitting. Besides, calibration curves for 3-year and 5-year CSS revealed good consistencies between observed and predicted survival rates. For pN0 colon cancer patients, mStage might be superior to conventional T stage in predicting the prognosis.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Crc#Luciferase Assays#Slc7a11#Rna
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transferrin receptor 1 promotes the fibroblast growth factor receptor-mediated oncogenic potential of diffused-type gastric cancer

Diffuse-type gastric cancer (DGC) is a highly invasive subtype of gastric adenocarcinoma that frequently exhibits scattered peritoneal metastasis. Previous studies have shown that the genes of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), such as fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) or Met, are amplified in some DGC cell lines, leading to the constitutive activation of corresponding RTKs. In these cell lines, the survival of cancer cells appears to be dependent on the activation of RTKs. To gain novel insights into the downstream signaling pathways of RTKs specific to DGC, phosphotyrosine-containing proteins associated with activated FGFR2 were purified through two sequential rounds of immunoprecipitation from the lysates of two DGC cell lines. As a result, transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) was identified as the binding partner of FGFR2. Biochemical analysis confirmed that TfR1 protein binds to FGFR2 and is phosphorylated at tyrosine 20 (Tyr20) in an FGFR2 kinase activity-dependent manner. The knockdown of TfR1 and treatment with an inhibitor of FGFR2 caused significant impairment in iron uptake and suppression of cellular proliferation in vitro. Moreover, the suppression of expression levels of TfR1 in the DGC cells significantly reduced their tumorigenicity and potency of peritoneal dissemination. It was indicated that TfR1, when phosphorylated by the binding partner FGFR2 in DGC cells, promotes proliferation and tumorigenicity of these cancer cells. These results suggest that the control of TfR1 function may serve as a therapeutic target in DGC with activated FGFR2.
CANCER
Nature.com

KMT2C deficiency promotes small cell lung cancer metastasis through DNMT3A-mediated epigenetic reprogramming

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is notorious for its early and frequent metastases, which contribute to it as a recalcitrant malignancy. To understand the molecular mechanisms underlying SCLC metastasis, we generated SCLC mouse models with orthotopically transplanted genome-edited lung organoids and performed multiomics analyses. We found that a deficiency of KMT2C, a histone H3 lysine 4 methyltransferase frequently mutated in extensive-stage SCLC, promoted multiple-organ metastases in mice. Metastatic and KMT2C-deficient SCLC displayed both histone and DNA hypomethylation. Mechanistically, KMT2C directly regulated the expression of DNMT3A, a de novo DNA methyltransferase, through histone methylation. Forced DNMT3A expression restrained metastasis of KMT2C-deficient SCLC through repressing metastasis-promoting MEIS/HOX genes. Further, S-(5"²-adenosyl)-l-methionine, the common cofactor of histone and DNA methyltransferases, inhibited SCLC metastasis. Thus, our study revealed a concerted epigenetic reprogramming of KMT2C- and DNMT3A-mediated histone and DNA hypomethylation underlying SCLC metastasis, which suggested a potential epigenetic therapeutic vulnerability.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Gene profiling of SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, long non-coding RNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± in gastric cancer patients

Even with considerable progress in cancer researches, gastric cancer is still one of the global health problems. Recognition of the differential expressed genes in GC is the most appropriate approach for establishing new diagnostic targets. This study evaluates SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, lncRNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± genes profiling as well as HIF-1Î± protein level for GC. The expression of selected genes, serum HIF-1Î± and CEA protein levels were determined for 50 GC patients and 50 healthy controls by real-time RT-PCR, ELISA, and ELICA respectively. The sensitivities of these parameters as diagnostic biomarkers were evaluated. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± expression, serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level were significantly upregulated in GC patients as compared to the control group (P"‰="‰0.024,"‰<"‰0.001) and had significant positive correlations between each other except SMAD7 with serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level. On the other hand, SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS expression were significantly downregulated in GC patients (P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.001, 0.025,"‰<"‰0.001 respectively) and had significant positive correlations with each other (P"‰<"‰0.001). Significant negative correlations were observed between most of both groups. All studied parameters were associated with GC clinical stages except SMAD7 was associated with stage IV onlyÂ (P"‰="‰0.005) and GHRL did not associate with tumor stages (P Ëƒ 0.05). All studied parameters may be promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of GC. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± gene, and HIF-1Î± protein may be jointly implicated in cancer development and prognosis, while SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS may act as tumor suppressors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated DNA and RNA sequencing reveals early drivers involved in metastasis of gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the second cause of cancer-related death and metastasis is an important cause of death. Considering difficulties in searching for metastatic driver mutations, we tried a novel strategy here. We conducted an integrative genomic analysis on GC and identified early drivers lead to metastasis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES), transcriptomes sequencing and targeted-exome sequencing (TES) were performed on tumors and matched normal tissues from 432 Chinese GC patients, especially the comparative analysis between higher metastatic-potential (HMP) group with T1 stage and lymph-node metastasis, and lower metastatic-potential (LMP) group without lymph-nodes or distant metastasis. HMP group presented higher mutation load and heterogeneity, enrichment in immunosuppressive signaling, more immune cell infiltration than LMP group. An integrated mRNA-lncRNA signature based on differentially expressed genes was constructed and its prognostic value was better than traditional TNM stage. We identified 176 candidate prometastatic mutations by WES and selected 8 genes for following TES. Mutated TP53 and MADCAM1 were significantly associated with poor metastasis-free survival. We further demonstrated that mutated MADCAM1 could not only directly promote cancer cells migration, but also could trigger tumor metastasis by establishing immunosuppressive microenvironment, including promoting PD-L1-mediated immune escape and reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages by regulating CCL2 through Akt/mTOR axis. In conclusion, GCs with different metastatic-potential are distinguishable at the genetic level and we revealed a number of potential metastatic driver mutations. Driver mutations in early-onset metastatic GC could promote metastasis by establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment. This study provided possibility for future target therapy of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Protective autophagy decreases lorlatinib cytotoxicity through Foxo3a-dependent inhibition of apoptosis in NSCLC

Lorlatinib is a promising third-generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has been approved for treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with previous ALK-TKI treatment failures. However, the inevitable emergence of acquired resistance limits its long-term efficacy. A more comprehensive understanding of the acquired resistance mechanisms to lorlatinib will enable the development of more efficacious therapeutic strategies. The efficacy of chloroquine (CQ) in combination with lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells in vitro and in vivo was assessed using CCK-8, colony formation, immunofluorescence staining, flow cytometry analysis, western blot analysis, and xenograft implantation. Here, we show that lorlatinib induced apoptosis and protective autophagy in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. However, the protective autophagy can gradually lead to decreased cytotoxicity of loratinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. Meanwhile, we found that the combination of lorlatinib and CQ, an inhibitor of autophagy, inhibited autophagy and promoted apoptosis both in vitro and in vivo, which sensitized cells to lorlatinib through the dephosphorylation of Foxo3a and promoted nuclear translocation, then activation of Foxo3a/Bim axis. Taken together, our results suggest that inhibition of protective autophagy might be a therapeutic target for delaying the occurrence of acquired resistance to lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vitamin D receptor upregulates tight junction protein claudin-5 against colitis-associated tumorigenesis

Tight junctions are essential for barrier integrity, inflammation, and cancer. Vitamin D and the vitamin D receptor (VDR) play important roles in colorectal cancer (CRC). Using the human CRC database, we found colonic VDR expression was low and significantly correlated with a reduction of Claudin-5 mRNA and protein. In the colon of VDRÎ”IEC mice, deletion of intestinal VDR led to lower protein and mRNA levels of Claudin-5. Intestinal permeability was increased in the VDRâˆ’/âˆ’ colon cancer model. Lacking VDR and a reduction of Claudin-5 are associated with an increased number of tumors in the VDRâˆ’/âˆ’ and VDRÎ”IEC mice. Furthermore, gain and loss functional studies have identified CLDN-5 as a downstream target of VDR. We identified the Vitamin D response element (VDRE) binding sites in a reporter system showed that VDRE in the Claudin-5 promoter is required for vitamin D3-induced Claudin-5 expression. Conditional epithelial VDR overexpression protected against the loss of Claudin-5 in response to inflammation and tumorigenesis in vivo. We also reported fecal VDR reduction in a colon cancer model. This study advances the understanding of how VDR regulates intestinal barrier functions in tumorigenesis and the possibility for identifying new biomarker and therapeutic targets to restore VDR-dependent functions in CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

A targetable CoQ-FSP1 axis drives ferroptosis- and radiation-resistance in KEAP1 inactive lung cancers

Targeting ferroptosis, a unique cell death modality triggered by unrestricted lipid peroxidation, in cancer therapy is hindered by our incomplete understanding of ferroptosis mechanisms under specific cancer genetic contexts. KEAP1 (kelch-like ECH associated protein 1) is frequently mutated or inactivated in lung cancers, and KEAP1 mutant lung cancers are refractory to most therapies, including radiotherapy. In this study, we identify ferroptosis suppressor protein 1 (FSP1, also known as AIFM2) as a transcriptional target of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2) and reveal that the ubiquinone (CoQ)-FSP1 axis mediates ferroptosis- and radiation- resistance in KEAP1 deficient lung cancer cells. We further show that pharmacological inhibition of the CoQ-FSP1 axis sensitizes KEAP1 deficient lung cancer cells or patient-derived xenograft tumors to radiation through inducing ferroptosis. Together, our study identifies CoQ-FSP1 as a key downstream effector of KEAP1-NRF2 pathway and as a potential therapeutic target for treating KEAP1 mutant lung cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interaction effects of diabetes and brain-derived neurotrophic factor on suicidal ideation in patients with acute coronary syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is related to an increased risk of suicide. Although both diabetes and the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) pathway are closely associated with ACS and suicide, the effects of these factors on suicidal behavior in ACS patients have not been assessed. We investigated the individual and interaction effects of diabetes and BDNF-related markers, namely the serum BDNF (sBDNF) level and the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism, on suicidal ideation (SI) in ACS patients. The presence of diabetes was ascertained, and sBDNF levels and the presence of the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism were measured in 969 patients within 2Â weeks after an ACS episode. 711 patients were followed up at 1Â year after the ACS episode. SI was assessed using the relevant items of the Montgomery"“Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale at baseline (acute SI) and the 1-year follow-up (chronic SI). Significant individual effects of low sBDNF levels were found on acute SI. The presence of both diabetes and a low sBDNF level or the BDNF Met/Met genotype was associated with acute SI, with multivariate logistic regression analyses revealing significant interaction effects. The highest frequency of chronic SI was seen in diabetic patients with an sBDNF level in the lowest tertile or with the BDNF Met/Met genotype, although the interaction terms were not statistically significant. Our study suggests that the combination of diabetes and BDNF-related markers, such as the sBDNF level and the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism, might provide a useful predictor of acute SI in ACS patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic transcriptional activity and chromatin remodeling of regulatory T cells after varied duration of interleukin-2 receptor signaling

Regulatory T (Treg) cells require (interleukin-2) IL-2 for their homeostasis by affecting their proliferation, survival and activation. Here we investigated transcriptional and epigenetic changes after acute, periodic and persistent IL-2 receptor (IL-2R) signaling in mouse peripheral Treg cells in vivo using IL-2 or the long-acting IL-2-based biologic mouse IL-2"“CD25. We show that initially IL-2R-dependent STAT5 transcription factor-dependent pathways enhanced gene activation, chromatin accessibility and metabolic reprogramming to support Treg cell proliferation. Unexpectedly, at peak proliferation, less accessible chromatin prevailed and was associated with Treg cell contraction. Restimulation of IL-2R signaling after contraction activated signature IL-2-dependent genes and others associated with effector Treg cells, whereas genes associated with signal transduction were downregulated to somewhat temper expansion. Thus, IL-2R-dependent Treg cell homeostasis depends in part on a shift from more accessible chromatin and expansion to less accessible chromatin and contraction. Mouse IL-2"“CD25 supported greater expansion and a more extensive transcriptional state than IL-2 in Treg cells, consistent with greater efficacy to control autoimmunity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antagonistic network signature of motor function in Parkinson's disease revealed by connectome-based predictive modeling

Motor impairment is a core clinical feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the decoupled brain connectivity has been widely reported in previous neuroimaging studies, how the functional connectome is involved in motor dysfunction has not been well elucidated in PD patients. Here we developed a distributed brain signature by predicting clinical motor scores of PD patients across multicenter datasets (total n"‰="‰236). We decomposed the Pearson's correlation into accordance and discordance via a temporal discrete procedure, which can capture coupling and anti-coupling respectively. Using different profiles of functional connectivity, we trained candidate predictive models and tested them on independent and heterogeneous PD samples. We showed that the antagonistic model measured by discordance had the best sensitivity and generalizability in all validations and it was dubbed as Parkinson's antagonistic motor signature (PAMS). The PAMS was dominated by the subcortical, somatomotor, visual, cerebellum, default-mode, and frontoparietal networks, and the motor-visual stream accounted for the most part of predictive weights among network pairs. Additional stage-specific analysis showed that the predicted scores generated from the antagonistic model tended to be higher than the observed scores in the early course of PD, indicating that the functional signature may vary more sensitively with the neurodegenerative process than clinical behaviors. Together, these findings suggest that motor dysfunction of PD is represented as antagonistic interactions within multi-level brain systems. The signature shows great potential in the early motor evaluation and developing new therapeutic approaches for PD in the clinical realm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify therapeutic target for aggressive blood cancer

A new study published today in the journal Genes & Development reveals a gene that normally suppresses the formation of tumors but is reprogrammed at the onset of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), an aggressive type of blood cancer that is responsible for 5-15% of all types of leukemia. The findings...
CANCER
Nature.com

Sphingosine-1-phosphate hinders the osteogenic differentiation of dental pulp stem cells in association with AKT signaling pathways

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 21 (2022) Cite this article. Sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is an important lipid mediator that regulates a diverse range of intracellular cell signaling pathways that are relevant to tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. However, the precise function of S1P in dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) and its osteogenic differentiation remains unclear. We here investigated the function of S1P/S1P receptor (S1PR)-mediated cellular signaling in the osteogenic differentiation of DPSCs and clarified the fundamental signaling pathway. Our results showed that S1P-treated DPSCs exhibited a low rate of differentiation toward the osteogenic phenotype in association with a marked reduction in osteogenesis-related gene expression and AKT activation. Of note, both S1PR1/S1PR3 and S1PR2 agonists significantly downregulated the expression of osteogenic genes and suppressed AKT activation, resulting in an attenuated osteogenic capacity of DPSCs. Most importantly, an AKT activator completely abrogated the S1P-mediated downregulation of osteoblastic markers and partially prevented S1P-mediated attenuation effects during osteogenesis. Intriguingly, the pro-inflammatory TNF-Î± cytokine promoted the infiltration of macrophages toward DPSCs and induced S1P production in both DPSCs and macrophages. Our findings indicate that the elevation of S1P under inflammatory conditions suppresses the osteogenic capacity of the DPSCs responsible for regenerative endodontics.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy