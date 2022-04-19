Ask the Builder: Spending a lot on storage fees? Build your own shed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a single person living on my own, I never had a great spice storage solution, but I did have a system that worked well enough for me: In one easy-access cabinet, I had the spices I used all the time; in another, I kept the rest of the spices. Salt, pepper, chili flakes, and cinnamon were non-negotiable in the primary storage area. Sometimes, I would find myself using a ton of cumin or paprika and those bottles would migrate over. The other cabinet held things like nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom, mostly baking spices that I would reach for only on special occasions.

