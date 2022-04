131 RSOM students match to residency programs; 20 percent to stay at Stony Brook Medicine. Taking a major step toward launching their careers, 131 Renaissance School of Medicine (RSOM) fourth-year students matched to residency training programs all over the country, New York State and at Stony Brook Medicine on March 18. Twenty percent of the students matched to training programs at Stony Brook, the highest percentage staying at Stony Brook since 2010 when the school began tracking this metric annually.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO