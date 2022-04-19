ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City of Fort Worth launches Main Street America pilot program

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkePI_0fDvjaw700

As part of ongoing revitalization efforts, Fort Worth is kicking off a new pilot program in partnership with Main Street America, a proven national leader in community economic development and commercial district revitalization in several cities across the country.

Two pilot communities in Fort Worth and their managing organizations will be selected through a competitive Request for Applications process to receive direct support from Main Street America and the city over a three-year time period. Once selected, the two managing organizations and their stakeholders will receive training from Main Street to help their community produce a customized transformation strategy and actionable goals to help spark economic growth in their district.

The Main Street program will also include three years of funding for a community-focused, full-time staff person (also known as a community quarterback) who will be dedicated to implementing the final strategy, as well as funding for projects and development that supports the overall transformation strategy and drives additional private investment into the district.

This program is the first of its kind in a major Texas city, and is one of six programs of its kind in the nation. If the program is successful, the City of Fort Worth will look to launch a longer initiative, adding more business corridors in the future.

“Our strategic plan speaks to the importance of equitable development across Fort Worth, and part of that involves making sure that communities not only have a seat at the table, but a prominent role in determining their economic future,” said Robert Sturns, Fort Worth’s director of economic development. “This partnership with Main Street will equip our two pilot communities and their stakeholders with the knowledge, the strategy and the tools to drive investment and opportunity in their own neighborhoods, which will create momentum and ultimately improve Fort Worth as a whole.”

“Main Street America is pleased to expand its big city programming in collaboration with the City of Fort Worth – the first city in the state of Texas to dedicate financial and technical resources to support the growth and development of its neighborhood commercial corridors in this capacity,” said Dionne Baux, Main Street America’s vice president of urban development. “The City of Fort Worth shares the core of values of MSA that everyone deserves access to a vibrant commercial district. MSA is excited to directly engage with city’s diverse population to be engaged with the development of their neighborhood corridors through opportunities to serve as volunteers, leaders, and entrepreneurs.”

Get involved

It’s important to note that there are several eligibility requirements for an area to be considered for one of Fort Worth’s two Main Street pilot program communities:

  • Applicants must be a “managing organization” – a local community development corporation, merchant association, or chamber of commerce with a 501c(3), 501c(4) or 501c(5) status, and must have a Federal Employment Identification Number.
  • If a managing organization for the district does not already exist, a new entity or organization will need to be established. As part of the application, that new organization will need to demonstrate the support and backing of institutions or other entities that have a proven track record with the community.
  • Eligible areas must have the majority of their commercial district in a Neighborhood Empowerment Zone, with special consideration given to those that include an Urban Village or a Revitalization Target Area. View these areas on an interactive map.
  • Eligible areas should have significant historical or cultural assets, and a desire to preserve them. They also need to demonstrate a need for a community economic development organization that’s exclusively focused on the area, as well as a dedicated individual to staff it.

Applications for Fort Worth’s Main Street Pilot Program are open until 8 p.m. Friday, June 6.

Two in-person workshops to address questions about the Main Street America framework, pilot program and application process will be held at the new City Hall, 100 Energy Way, on May 11.

In the meantime, more specific information about the program, its eligibility requirements and the supporting workshops can be found on the city’s website and as part of the online application.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Mayor talks bonding bill, education, and crime

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Infrastructure, economic development, education, and mobility needs. These were listed by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker (D) as some of the top issues facing the city. Mayor Parker recently sat down with Jack Fink to discuss those issues and what she's doing to fix them.  BONDING PROPOSAL Jack Fink: As you know, May 7 is the big bond election in Fort Worth. $560M. $360M for streets and mobility, $124M for parks and recreation, $12.5M for a new library in Northwest Fort Worth, $39M for police and fire facilities, and $15 million for what's...
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Community News

The Parks Mall at Arlington announces mandatory chaperone program for teens

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parks Mall at Arlington will enforce a curfew for guests under 18 years old beginning Friday, April 22. "In response to the disruptive behavior last weekend, we made the difficult decision to implement a curfew program," said Lorie Lisius, senior general manager of The Parks Mall at Arlington. "The PGR program is intended to help provide a safe, peaceful experience at our shopping center. We want to reiterate that all are welcome at The Parks Mall at Arlington at any time. We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult."
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Commerce, TX
City
Texas City, TX
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The 12th largest city in the United States is known for its hospitality, history, culture, and entertainment. Fort Worth is famous for The Herd, which is a twice-daily cattle drive that you have to check out. This city is divided up into districts, each with their own unique community. Foodies will enjoy Fort Worth with its variety of food trucks, casual eateries and fine dining options. Here are 5 of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Big City#Main Street America
WFAA

North Texas BBQ restaurant failed to pay nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime, officials say

ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ROANOKE, TX
San Francisco Examiner

A major step forward for parklets in The City

Business owners using outdoor parklet structures under The City’s Shared Spaces program will get more time to comply with safety and accessibility changes following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisorsny to extend the timeline. In July, supervisors passed legislation authored by Mayor London Breed to make...
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS DFW

New magnetics factory in Fort Worth aims to help solve supply chain issues

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A core component for your next car or the power generated for your home could come from a factory that marked the start of construction on April 21 in Fort Worth.MP Materials plans to manufacture rare earth metals and magnets in the facility off Alliance Gateway Freeway and Independence Parkway.The location was noted by elected officials who attended the celebration, who see the development as part of a larger effort to return production of rare earth elements to the United States after decades of manufacturing largely in China.MP already has a commitment for its magnets, announcing...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County's Red Hot Housing Market Shows No Signs of Cooling

With several thousand people moving to North Texas every month, including 80 people moving to the city of Denton daily, the race is on to find homes. Denton County’s housing market hasn’t quite cooled off enough for Nathaniel Kuhns and his wife to buy their first house. “It’s...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Appraisal Notices Arriving with ‘Sticker Shock' for Many

Homeowners in some of the region’s fastest-growing communities are feeling ‘sticker shock’ as notices of their home’s appraised value start arriving in the mail this week. In a press release, the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts announced ‘historic growth in Texas real estate values’ with regions...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Dallas Haven From Soaring Home Prices and Taxes

Soaring home prices and property taxes in North Texas have some families returning to older inner-city neighborhoods for lower costs. New homes in South Dallas also bring higher taxes for families already there. Dyunna Williams purchased a brand new home in South Dallas almost two years ago after comparing it...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

247
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy