City of Fort Worth launches Main Street America pilot program

As part of ongoing revitalization efforts, Fort Worth is kicking off a new pilot program in partnership with Main Street America, a proven national leader in community economic development and commercial district revitalization in several cities across the country.

Two pilot communities in Fort Worth and their managing organizations will be selected through a competitive Request for Applications process to receive direct support from Main Street America and the city over a three-year time period. Once selected, the two managing organizations and their stakeholders will receive training from Main Street to help their community produce a customized transformation strategy and actionable goals to help spark economic growth in their district.

The Main Street program will also include three years of funding for a community-focused, full-time staff person (also known as a community quarterback) who will be dedicated to implementing the final strategy, as well as funding for projects and development that supports the overall transformation strategy and drives additional private investment into the district.

This program is the first of its kind in a major Texas city, and is one of six programs of its kind in the nation. If the program is successful, the City of Fort Worth will look to launch a longer initiative, adding more business corridors in the future.

“Our strategic plan speaks to the importance of equitable development across Fort Worth, and part of that involves making sure that communities not only have a seat at the table, but a prominent role in determining their economic future,” said Robert Sturns, Fort Worth’s director of economic development. “This partnership with Main Street will equip our two pilot communities and their stakeholders with the knowledge, the strategy and the tools to drive investment and opportunity in their own neighborhoods, which will create momentum and ultimately improve Fort Worth as a whole.”

“Main Street America is pleased to expand its big city programming in collaboration with the City of Fort Worth – the first city in the state of Texas to dedicate financial and technical resources to support the growth and development of its neighborhood commercial corridors in this capacity,” said Dionne Baux, Main Street America’s vice president of urban development. “The City of Fort Worth shares the core of values of MSA that everyone deserves access to a vibrant commercial district. MSA is excited to directly engage with city’s diverse population to be engaged with the development of their neighborhood corridors through opportunities to serve as volunteers, leaders, and entrepreneurs.”

Get involved

It’s important to note that there are several eligibility requirements for an area to be considered for one of Fort Worth’s two Main Street pilot program communities:

Applicants must be a “managing organization” – a local community development corporation, merchant association, or chamber of commerce with a 501c(3), 501c(4) or 501c(5) status, and must have a Federal Employment Identification Number.

If a managing organization for the district does not already exist, a new entity or organization will need to be established. As part of the application, that new organization will need to demonstrate the support and backing of institutions or other entities that have a proven track record with the community.

Eligible areas must have the majority of their commercial district in a Neighborhood Empowerment Zone, with special consideration given to those that include an Urban Village or a Revitalization Target Area. View these areas on an interactive map.

Eligible areas should have significant historical or cultural assets, and a desire to preserve them. They also need to demonstrate a need for a community economic development organization that’s exclusively focused on the area, as well as a dedicated individual to staff it.

Applications for Fort Worth’s Main Street Pilot Program are open until 8 p.m. Friday, June 6.

Two in-person workshops to address questions about the Main Street America framework, pilot program and application process will be held at the new City Hall, 100 Energy Way, on May 11.

In the meantime, more specific information about the program, its eligibility requirements and the supporting workshops can be found on the city’s website and as part of the online application.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.