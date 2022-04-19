ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build a stronger future with financial coaching

Financial coaching helps people apply money management skills to their current financial situation.

Free financial coaching will be offered at Summer Creek Middle School, 10236 Summer Creek Drive in Crowley, from 6-7:30 p.m. on four upcoming Tuesdays: May 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Participants are eligible for a $200 dollar-for-dollar savings match after completing four financial coaching sessions. Participants must register online.

To learn more, contact Wayne Walden by email at 817-731-1173.

