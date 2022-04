Sketches of the new iPhone 14 Pro have been shared by a leaker on Chinese social media site Weibo, which has come to our attention via TechRadar. Assuming the leak is to be believed, it tells us that, compared to the iPhone 13, the new phone will be taller, thicker but less wide, but only by up to millimetres so it won’t give the phone a new look per se. Much more interestingly – sorry die-hard Apple fans – the sketches show two punch-holes in the screen to house the front camera and Face ID array, placed where we would have expected to see the notch seen on all earlier Apple smartphones.

CELL PHONES ・ 27 DAYS AGO