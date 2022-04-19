ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Author/Publishing Executive Headlines Breakfast Talk

By pintereset
coolcleveland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a month, Cleveland’s Greyt Culture hosts its nomadic Greyt Big Talk, an inspirational lecture by an entrepreneur or creative type which takes place at a different location each...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Let's Celebrate!

Premieres Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Watch amazing objects that...
TV & VIDEOS
Kearney Hub

University of Nebraska Press published author Suzanne Roberts' latest book "Animal Bodies"

KEARNEY — Writer Didi Jackson, author of “Moon Jar,” described the work of Suzanne Roberts by saying, “The essays in ‘Animal Bodies’ unflinchingly, yet so importantly, meditate on loss and grief.” Roberts teaches in the MFA program at Sierra Nevada University and lives in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The University of Nebraska Press published Roberts’ book, “Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties,” this month.
KEARNEY, NE
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Deadline

Christopher Coover Dies: Longtime ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Appraiser Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Christopher Coover, a longtime Antiques Roadshow appraiser of rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera, died April 3 at a hospital in Livingston, New Jersey. He was 72. Coover’s son, Timothy Coover, told The New York Times that the cause of death was pneumonia complicated by Parkinson’s disease. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar face to viewers of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Coover was the series go-to expert on all things paper for 14 seasons, from 1998 to 2011. While having to break the news to countless hopeful families toting old Bibles that were...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
Mighty 990

Andrew Klavan Discusses Truth, Culture and New Book

International Best-Selling Author Andrew Klavan joined Tim Van Horn to talk about faith, culture, and his brand-new book. His latest work, The Truth and Beauty: How the Lives and Works of England’s Greatest Poets Point the Way to a Deeper Understanding of the Words of Jesus, is now available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Greyt Culture#Lake Affect Studios#Random House#Literary Cleveland#The Greyt Big Talk
Odyssey

5 Books to Read This Spring

Thanks to my Kindle, I've gotten back into the realm of reading, and it's been great so far. I've always been a reader, and although you may rather spend your time basking in the spring sun, here are five books to curl up with just before bed. *in no particular...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
talentrecap.com

Terry Crews Recorded the Audiobook for His Upcoming Memoir

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews has a new book coming out soon called Tough, and he also recorded the audiobook. The book, out later this month, is a memoir that explores Crews’ relationship to strength throughout his life. Terry Crews Recorded Audiobook for New Memoir. Earlier this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Conversation UK

How culture informs people’s emotional reaction to music – podcast

The Conversation Weekly podcast is taking a short break this week. In the meantime, we’re bringing you an extended version of one our favourite recent interviews. In this episode, we speak to a musicologist who’s been finding out how much a person’s cultural background influences their emotional reaction to music – and to certain harmonies.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION"

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
VISUAL ART
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cleveland.com

Wine N Bloom Trail opens in May at NE Ohio wineries

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wine N Bloom Trail will highlight Northeast Ohio wineries for flowers and vino on successive weekends in May. The spring celebration offers a chance for visitors to stop in at family-owned wineries to sip wine, have a few bites and collect blooms for their gardens.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy