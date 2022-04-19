Hiring fair connects students, employers

With summer just around the corner, many students are already planning their summer job or internship.

Co-hosted by the City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Chamber, the Fort Worth ISD Student Hiring and Internship Fair held last week allowed high school students to connect with potential employers.

Tarrant County businesses were ready to offer internships, part-time, full-time and seasonal work to high school juniors enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs and all registered seniors. The networking event was held at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center.

The event also offered free career-focused workshops in résumé writing and interviewing tips.

“We are excited to see the evolution of our annual hiring and internship fair to include juniors,” said FWISD Career and Technical Education Executive Director Daphne Rickard. “It’s great to help build the workforce of Fort Worth by providing a convenient location where our business community and students can connect.”

Photo: City of Fort Worth employees met with local juniors and seniors to discuss employment and internship opportunities.

