Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies: April 23-25

As we enter severe weather season, Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, April 23-25.

The state comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75.

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300.

Portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a Drug Facts panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Purchases that do not qualify:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles,

Camping stoves and camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders and stepladders.

Tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that can be purchased tax-free can be found on the comptroller’s website.

Photo: Stock up on emergency supplies this weekend. Many can be purchased tax-free.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.