Cleveland, OH

Two Thought-Provoking Shows Open at SPACES

By Anastasia Pantsios
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFri 4/22 @ 6-9PM SPACES’ gallery opens its spring shows this weekend, a pair of highly conceptual shows intended to make people think as much as look. To the People of That Future We Leave That Legacy, by Chicago-based artist Hương Ngô and Durham, NC-based Hồng-Ân Trương, is...

