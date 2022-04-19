ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

High rip current warning today

By Outer Banks Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDare County is reporting a high rip current risk as well as cold water temperatures on Tuesday, April 19 for all area...

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:11:00 Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 8 feet. * WHERE... Beaches of Vieques and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Dangerous rip currents possible over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Load up on the sunscreen if your heading out over the weekend as the UV index will be very high. The most extreme times will be from noon through 3 p.m. Even outside of these times it wont take long to get burned. It takes less than 20 minutes to get a burn if you don’t have any protection on.
SARASOTA, FL
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Fayetteville Observer

Weather Permitting: Pleasant weekend on tap, but did anyone see that swirl in the Atlantic?

We began the week worrying about frost in the Cape Fear region. Now we're watching the first hint of a tropical swirl over the Atlantic. Welcome to spring in the Carolinas. In fairness, the little spin-up way to the east of Bermuda — literally in the middle of nowhere — isn't really threatening, and it won't come anywhere near the coast. But it serves as a reminder that hurricane season is only about a month away.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wfit.org

Hurricane season could be another whopper

Another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season could be coming at us. AccuWeather forecasters on Wednesday predicted 16 to 20 named storms this year, with six to eight becoming hurricanes. Three to five of the hurricanes are projected to have winds exceeding 111 mph, and four to six are forecast to directly...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Nor'easter: Late-Season Winter Storm to Hit New England, Appalachians; Extreme Cold Weather Expected

Northeastern US is likely to face another late-season winter storm as US weather forecasters and meteorologists predicted that a Nor'easter will occur starting this week. Long-range forecasts also said that such adverse weather events may continue until late April. Nor'easter Weather Forecast. Meteorologists predicted that a coastal storm may transform...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

