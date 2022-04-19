High rip current warning today

We began the week worrying about frost in the Cape Fear region. Now we're watching the first hint of a tropical swirl over the Atlantic. Welcome to spring in the Carolinas. In fairness, the little spin-up way to the east of Bermuda — literally in the middle of nowhere — isn't really threatening, and it won't come anywhere near the coast. But it serves as a reminder that hurricane season is only about a month away.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO