Aurora Police investigating single vehicle fatal accident on city’s east side

The Aurora Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on the city’s east side that left a woman dead Monday evening.

Just before 4:15 p.m., the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Walcott Drive for a vehicle that has crashed into a tree. When officers arrived, they found the driver unconscious and not breathing, and immediately began CPR. Aurora Fire Department paramedics arrived moments later and took over life-saving measures. Paramedics transported the woman to an Aurora-area hospital where she was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the crash. Traffic investigators reconstructed the crash and used state-of-the-art drone technology to create a 3D digital map of the scene that allows investigators to see specific details and measurements of the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, traffic investigators learned the driver likely suffered from a medical emergency while driving. The Kane County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body and will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The driver has been identified as 57-year-old Lisa Mowry of the 2100 block of Walcott Drive.

The 2100 block of Walcott Drive remained closed for several hours, while traffic investigators reconstructed the accident. Volunteers from Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene to assist with scene lighting and traffic control.

The crash remains under investigation by APD’s Traffic Division. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or email [email protected].