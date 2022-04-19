ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architecture and Landscape Architecture Summer Camp returns to campus

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s annual Architecture and Landscape Architecture Summer Camp returns to the Stuckeman Family Building on the University Park campus July 24-28 after being held remotely the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp, which is intended for high school...

Times Gazette

Puckett passes architecture exam

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Dallas M. Puckett recently passed the Architecture Registration Exams to become a licensed architect in Ohio. Puckett joined the firm in 2020 and currently serves as a project architect for many of McCarty’s architectural projects. He graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School in 2011, graduated from the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program with a bachelor of science degree in architecture in 2015, and later received a master’s of architecture degree at Miami University in 2017. He worked in a co-op program at a number of Cincinnati architecture firms during his college years as well as one in Newport Beach, California. After graduation, he began his career at a large Cincinnati architectural firm and served as a project designer on numerous school building projects for four years.
Domaine

20 Small Backyard Landscape Ideas to Transform Your Space

Small backyards can sometimes seem like a waste of effort compared to everything else you may want to change or spruce up in your home. But even a tiny backyard can become a relaxing getaway with a little attention, some great design, and a few carefully chosen plants. Keep reading to see 20 of our favorite small backyard landscaping ideas.
