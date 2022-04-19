Architecture and Landscape Architecture Summer Camp returns to campus

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Dallas M. Puckett recently passed the Architecture Registration Exams to become a licensed architect in Ohio. Puckett joined the firm in 2020 and currently serves as a project architect for many of McCarty’s architectural projects. He graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School in 2011, graduated from the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program with a bachelor of science degree in architecture in 2015, and later received a master’s of architecture degree at Miami University in 2017. He worked in a co-op program at a number of Cincinnati architecture firms during his college years as well as one in Newport Beach, California. After graduation, he began his career at a large Cincinnati architectural firm and served as a project designer on numerous school building projects for four years.

