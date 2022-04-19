Lakewood launches master planning effort for arts, parks and recreatio

April 19, 2021- How do you enjoy the City of Lakewood’s arts, parks and recreation programs and services? Have ideas for future amenities? Join the community conversation and influence the future of arts and play in Lakewood by completing a resident survey on the project website LakewoodTogether.org/ImagineTomorrow or by attending the first public meeting for developing the plan. The meeting is taking place virtually on Wednesday, April 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visit the project page for meeting details and subscribe for project updates so that you don’t miss an opportunity to be involved!

The short online survey will be released on April 27 and includes questions that aim to reveal how residents feel about Lakewood’s current arts, parks and recreation offerings. It’s also designed to find out what barriers exist to participation and what ideas residents have for new facilities and programs. The survey is the first step in the public process to update the 2017 Imagine Lakewood! master plan and must be completed by May 30.

The survey results and first public meeting will be used to guide the development of the master plan. Interested residents should check the project website often for additional opportunities to speak with the project team at events and meetings throughout the summer, as public participation is key to the development of this plan.

For more information, contact Amber Thill at 303-987-7872 or ambthi@lakewood.org.