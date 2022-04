DELTONA — Reduced fines, a greater seating allowance and extended operating hours are now part of the city's proposed ordinance regulating food truck operations. But concerns remain for some commissioners, food truck owners and residents regarding the ordinance recently approved 6-1 by the City Commission. Commissioner David Sosa voted against the ordinance, which will come back before the commission for a final vote at a later date.

DELTONA, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO