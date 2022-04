Patrons of the Wheeler Opera House no longer are required to wear masks inside the facility during shows. The Aspen City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to “expire” the requirement. The use of masks will still be recommended and encouraged inside the Wheeler. Patrons also still need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of visiting the opera house.

ASPEN, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO