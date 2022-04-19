Ex-Chicago police officer avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald’s death

An NYPD watchdog has found that 104 officers were guilty of misconduct during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) oversight agency released the report on Tuesday, almost two years after the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The ensuing protests led to the NYPD coming out in force, with interactions between protesters and officers turning violent on several occasions. The CCRB was given the task of looking into more than...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 27 DAYS AGO