Have Mercy: Step Inside Chlöe Bailey’s Luxe Los Angeles Apartment

“This was my dream neighborhood, ever since I was little.” So says Aimee Song, fashion entrepreneur, social media mogul, and founder of Song of Style—a blog turned fashion and lifestyle brand—of her meant-to-be home. A historic neighborhood in central Los Angeles known for its quiet streets and impressive houses caught the eye of Song and her family from a very young age. “I grew up in Downtown L.A. and there really weren’t any safe places to walk around,” she recalls, “we’d drive over here during the holidays or even with our mom just to walk the dogs.” Fast forward a decade or two, a period working in interior architecture, an enviable fashion and influencing career, and six-plus million social media followers and here we find a nine-month pregnant Song, alongside longtime boyfriend, Jacopo Moschin, nesting in their memory-filled abode.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO