Man transported to the hospital following shooting with law enforcement in Paradise

By Will Feelright
 3 days ago

LOGAN — A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting with law enforcement in Paradise Tuesday afternoon. The shots were reportedly fired as Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing an individual who had allegedly stolen a vehicle from a Wellsville home. According to emergency radio...

