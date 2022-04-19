ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Rams players arrive for first day of offseason workout program

By Cameron DaSilva
It feels like yesterday that the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, leading to a week of celebration. Yet, players and coaches were already back in the building today, returning for the team’s offseason workout program just two months after their championship win.

It’s only the first phase of the program, which consists of meetings and weight-room training for now. Once Phase 2 begins, players can get on the field and begin running drills, though not in an 11-on-11 setting.

The Rams shared a few photos and videos of players getting to the facility in Thousand Oaks, kicking off the spring workouts. Matthew Stafford and Bobby Wagner were among those arriving Tuesday, being the leaders that they are.

The best part was Greg Gaines walking through the parking lot holding laundry that he says for Terrell Burgess to do.

“I got my laundry for Burg to do. I’m ready,” he said.

It’s good to see players back, even if they aren’t quite on the field yet.

