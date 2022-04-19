ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: Kamala’s ‘Kindergarten Speak’ Makes Triumph Return

By Brian
WIBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris is super skilled at explaining complex concepts in the language of a five-year-old. “Space is exciting,” the VP told a room of grown adults during her remarks...

www.wibc.com

Related
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
WIBC.com

Audio: Jen Psaki Brings Out The Crocodile Tears Over Parental Rights Bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is emotionally devastated that ‘woke’ progressive teachers will be prevented from teaching kindergarteners about sex and gender identity in Florida. Psaki broke into tears while discussing Florida’s parental rights bill in a podcast released this week. “I’m going to get emotional...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jen Psaki condemns ‘harsh and cruel’ legislation aimed at LGBT+ kids in emotional interview

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly condemned a wave of state-level efforts aimed at LGBT+ Americans, including bills targeting transgender youth and LGBT+ students, teachers and their families.In her emotional rebuke of the legislation on Jessica Yellin’s News Not Noise podcast, Ms Psaki characterised such efforts as Republican attempts to win a “culture war” relying on attacks on LGBT+ people as a political wedge issue ahead of 2022 midterm elections.More than 300 pieces of state-level legislation in 2022 target transgender student athletes, healthcare for transgender young people, and classroom instruction on “sexual orientation and gender identity”, among...
POLITICS
Salon

The Big Lie is here to stay: Republicans plot to overturn elections on every level

Mike Allen of Axios, one of D.C.'s most venerated purveyors of conventional wisdom, dropped a big bomb last week when he wrote that Democrats who study polling are panicking over the possibility that Donald Trump could win the trifecta in 2024 and end up with a "compliant filibuster-proof Senate majority in January 2025" courtesy of what data analyst David Shor, best known for his "popularism" theory, predicted would be "a minority of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS

