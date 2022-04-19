ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Connecticut man impaled after tripping, falling onto horseshoe stake

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOfp5_0fDv1Pqj00

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut man is recovering after authorities said he fell onto a horseshoe stake, which impaled his torso.

According to WTNH and WVIT, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Meadowbrook Drive in Bristol. The 54-year-old man was mowing the grass when he stumbled and fell onto the metal bar, the Bristol Fire Department said. The stake sank about 8 inches into his body, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and cut the bar before transporting the man to a nearby hospital, where he was then flown to Hartford Hospital, the news outlets reported.

Officials said the man’s wound was not life-threatening, according to WTNH.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Accidents
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Hospital#Horseshoe#Accident#Wtnh#Wvit#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Mystic Man Killed in Groton Motorcycle Crash

A man from Mystic has died after a motorcycle crash in Groton on Friday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sandy Hallow Road and Allyn Street around 6:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. Police said witnesses at the scene told first...
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Apartment complaint leads to drug bust in Ledyard: police

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy