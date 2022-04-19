New Discussion Series for Manufacturers on Supply Chain Issues

Crowdsourced delivery platform Roadie releases new data from its survey on the future of last mile. Not surprising, the report found that customer will come to expect ultrafast and same-day delivery and will be willing to pay extra for it. While same-day delivery is proven to have an immediate positive impact on sales, brands face challenges implementing these sort of programs. More than half of the respondents claimed to provide same-day delivery or plan to offer because customers demand it. However, significant problems in last-mile delivery currently plague the industry including the driver shortage, rising costs, need for real-time tracking data, route planning optimization, the need for accurate demand assessments, supply issues, lack of reliability and COVID-19 shutdowns.

