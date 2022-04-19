ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, UT

Man transported to the hospital following shooting with law enforcement in Paradise – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — A man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting with law enforcement in Paradise Tuesday afternoon. The shots were reportedly fired as Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing an individual who...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KOLO TV Reno

Domestic violence deaths under investigation in Elko County

SPRING CREEK, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people died following a report of domestic violence. On April 19, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a home on Spring Creek Parkway. Two children had run to the neighbor’s house and reported that their mother had been shot.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
ABC4

Girl injured after shots fired outside party in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – On Saturday, April 16, at around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in Roy. A press release from Roy City Police states that the shots were reported in the area of 5500 S 2450 W, and that a car was observed leaving the scene by a Roy […]
ROY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellsville, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Cache County, UT
Cache County, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Paradise, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Wellsville, UT
City
Hyrum, UT
City
Logan, UT
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Armed suspect escapes SWAT standoff at SLC motel, still at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who escaped after barricading himself inside a motel while allegedly pointing a firearm at bystanders on Thursday night. Salt Lake City Police says the incident happened outside the Main Street Motel located at 1530 South Main Street around 8:15 p.m. The suspect, 48-year-old John […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Cache County Sheriff#Hispanic
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Murray Police search for hardware store theft suspects

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department are searching for a man and woman wanted in connection to theft of a local hardware store. Police say the suspects may be responsible for a “high dollar amount” of theft from an Ace Hardware store. The pair’s images were caught on […]
MURRAY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Two dead in Spring Creek shooting

ELKO – A man and woman died of gunshot wounds late Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at a home in Spring Creek. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a domestic violence call in the 700 block of Spring Creek Parkway shortly before 5 p.m. “Upon arrival they discovered two...
SPRING CREEK, NV
ABC4

Missing Utah man found dead on Provo hiking trail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A missing Utah man last seen walking out of a hotel in Provo in Jan. 2022 has been found dead, according to police. Provo Police have identified the missing man as Andrew Gulledge, 41. Gulledge, a man from North Salt Lake, was last seen on New Year’s Day 2022 around 11 […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy