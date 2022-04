Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal started 2022 off with a bang. First-quarter sales at the world’s largest beauty company rose 19 percent in reported terms and 13.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, spurred by growth in its L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics Divisions, plus gains in North America and China.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The maker of Lancôme, Kiehl’s and Garnier products reported sales of 9.06 billion euros in the three months ended March 31. L’Oréal’s results, which were released after the close of the Paris Bourse...

