Throughout the course of the NFL offseason this year, rumors have been running rampant about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns. After the franchise traded for Deshaun Watson, it is clear that Mayfield will be on his way out of town. Among the teams that have been mentioned as potential landing spots are the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, but another team lurking in the background is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO