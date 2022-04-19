ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

J-Hawks Move to .500 with Win Over East

j-hawks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbandale Girls Soccer Team moved to .500 on the...

j-hawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school soccer highlights and scores (4-21-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – GIRLS SCORES Sioux City East – 11, Spirit Lake – 1 LeMars – 3, Unity Christian – 1 Sioux Center – 3, MOC-Floyd Valley – 1 BOYS SCORES Bishop Heelan – 1, Denison-Schleswig – 0 Sioux City North – 3, Glenwood – 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 2, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan – […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Times-Republican

MHS girls motor to 7th at Waterloo West Invite

WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
WATERLOO, IA
Daily Ledger

State champion girls basketball coach leaves Brimfield for same job at Canton

Maribeth Dura is the new Canton girls basketball coach, approved at Monday's school board meeting. The longtime Brimfield coach was listed on the April agenda as an "effective immediately" hire by the Canton Union School District 66. Dura led Brimfield to the Class 1A state championship last month, bringing the Peoria County school the program's first state title and finishing the season 32-4. ...
CANTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbandale, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Urbandale, IA
Sports
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
KWQC

Quad City Storm hopes to start its own legacy with playoff run

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm started play of its first President’s Cup semifinal series in franchise history on Wednesday. It was a tough couple of years for the Storm before the puck dropped in their 4-1 win against the Peoria Rivermen. Since being founded in 2018, they’ve had to build their own identity within the QC sports landscape, all while overcoming the pandemic.
HOCKEY
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Girl’s Win Team Title at Titan COED Relays

(Council Bluffs) Glenwood scored 122-points and won the team title in the Girl’s Division at the 2022 Titan COED Relays at Lewis Central on Tuesday. Sioux City, East finished second, 97.00, Treynor, Third, 84.00, Underwood, fourth, 80.00, and Harlan finished fifth with 68.50 points out of 14-teams. Eliana Harris...
GLENWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy