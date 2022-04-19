J-Hawks Move to .500 with Win Over East

SIOUX CITY — After a tough weekend in Des Moines, the East High School boys soccer team was looking to get back in the win column. The Black Raiders (4-3, 3-0 MRAC) knew it was going to be a defensive battle against Bishop Heelan (2-1, 2-1) on Tuesday at Memorial Field, and they wound up with a 2-0 road win over the Crusaders.
WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
Maribeth Dura is the new Canton girls basketball coach, approved at Monday's school board meeting.
The longtime Brimfield coach was listed on the April agenda as an "effective immediately" hire by the Canton Union School District 66. Dura led Brimfield to the Class 1A state championship last month, bringing the Peoria County school the program's first state title and finishing the season 32-4.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm started play of its first President’s Cup semifinal series in franchise history on Wednesday. It was a tough couple of years for the Storm before the puck dropped in their 4-1 win against the Peoria Rivermen. Since being founded in 2018, they’ve had to build their own identity within the QC sports landscape, all while overcoming the pandemic.
(Council Bluffs) Glenwood scored 122-points and won the team title in the Girl’s Division at the 2022 Titan COED Relays at Lewis Central on Tuesday. Sioux City, East finished second, 97.00, Treynor, Third, 84.00, Underwood, fourth, 80.00, and Harlan finished fifth with 68.50 points out of 14-teams. Eliana Harris...
