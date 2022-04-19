ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Girls Tennis Moves to 3-0 After 11-0 Win

j-hawks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbandale Girls Tennis Team moved to 3-0 after an 11-0...

j-hawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Republican

MHS girls motor to 7th at Waterloo West Invite

WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Track stars race for a spot in the Drake Relays

URBANDALE, Iowa — Only the best high schoolers in Iowa are able to qualify for next week's world-famous Drake Relays. Thursday was their last chance to make the cut. Athletes have to either reach the Blue Standard or finish high enough in their event to earn a spot. This...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

DMACC striking fear into opponents with off-the-charts stats

BOONE, Iowa — 76 runs in one day. Two players that homer once every six at-bats. A team batting average of .433. Those are just some of the ridiculous stats the sluggers at DMACC are posting this year. KCCI's Scott Reister spoke to the top-ranked Bears, who are striking...
BOONE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukee, IA
City
Urbandale, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Urbandale, IA
Sports
City
Ottumwa, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Jayden Stafford

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Jayden Stafford was born with spina bifida, but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves. Jayden. a freshman at Mid-Prairie, spends a lot of time in the Wellman middle school gym perfecting his shot.
WELLMAN, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave

Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9. Iowa receives $53 million in tobacco settlement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Iowa received more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The J Hawks
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school soccer highlights and scores (4-21-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – GIRLS SCORES Sioux City East – 11, Spirit Lake – 1 LeMars – 3, Unity Christian – 1 Sioux Center – 3, MOC-Floyd Valley – 1 BOYS SCORES Bishop Heelan – 1, Denison-Schleswig – 0 Sioux City North – 3, Glenwood – 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 2, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan – […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field battling injuries ahead of Musco Twilight Invite

Iowa track and field will host its only home meet of the 2022 outdoor season this weekend at the Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track. The Hawkeye-hosted Musco Twilight Invitational will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. Several of the Hawkeyes’ best athletes will not be participating in the event. Sophomore...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9. The game will be considered a home game for the River Bandits, who will don throwback Davenport Blue Sox uniforms (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons).
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

How JJ Kohl's summer camp swing netted him 4 stars and 15 offers

ANKENY, Iowa — JJ Kohl had a breakout junior season for the Ankeny Hawks last fall. That, however, was not how he became a four-star recruit with 15 Division One offers. As KCCI Sports Director Scott Reister reports, it was the summer camps that got him on the national radar, and ultimately to Iowa State.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Football Friday Primetime Live schedule announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 is excited to welcome live high school football back to your television and streaming devices this fall. WHO 13 will bring you five central Iowa football games to you live this year – traveling to five different cities! Each week we’ll preview each matchup with a Coaches’ Show, then […]
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Quad City Storm hopes to start its own legacy with playoff run

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm started play of its first President’s Cup semifinal series in franchise history on Wednesday. It was a tough couple of years for the Storm before the puck dropped in their 4-1 win against the Peoria Rivermen. Since being founded in 2018, they’ve had to build their own identity within the QC sports landscape, all while overcoming the pandemic.
HOCKEY
KCRG.com

Clear Creek Amana teacher runs Boston marathon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is congratulating one of its teachers for finishing the Boston Marathon!. The district posted a picture of teacher and coach Megan Miller, along with a message recognizing her accomplishment, on Facebook. The post called her an amazing role...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Underwood wins Boys Title at Titan COED Relays

(Council Bluffs) The Underwood boys edged Glenwood 105 to 101.50 to capture the team title at the COED Titan Relays at Lewis Central on Tuesday. Lewis Central finished third in the 15-team field with 95-points, Sioux City, East, fourth, 61, and Treynor fifth with 60-points. Brendan Monahan of St. Albert...
UNDERWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy