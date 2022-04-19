Girls Tennis Moves to 3-0 After 11-0 Win

Last season, Ames couldn't quite get over the hump in girls golf.
The Little Cyclones won the CIML Iowa and defeated 71.6% of the teams they faced in 2021. But they were denied a trip to state as a team after placing fourth at the Class 4A regional meet in Marshalltown.
Ames plans to earn...
WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
URBANDALE, Iowa — Only the best high schoolers in Iowa are able to qualify for next week's world-famous Drake Relays. Thursday was their last chance to make the cut. Athletes have to either reach the Blue Standard or finish high enough in their event to earn a spot. This...
BOONE, Iowa — 76 runs in one day. Two players that homer once every six at-bats. A team batting average of .433. Those are just some of the ridiculous stats the sluggers at DMACC are posting this year. KCCI's Scott Reister spoke to the top-ranked Bears, who are striking...
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday, area athletes had one more chance to qualify for the Drake Relays next week at the Bob Guhin Sioux City East Invitational at Elwood Olsen Stadium. One of those runners who hoped her time was good enough to qualify was the elite track meet was MOC-Floyd Valley senior Emily Haverdink.
WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Jayden Stafford was born with spina bifida, but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves. Jayden. a freshman at Mid-Prairie, spends a lot of time in the Wellman middle school gym perfecting his shot.
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9. Iowa receives $53 million in tobacco settlement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Iowa received more than...
Kanyae Baker finished third in two events to lead Burlington High School's boys in the Bettendorf ABC track and field meet at TouVelle Stadium Thursday night. The Burlington girls picked up three fourth-place finishes. North Scott won the boys Class A title with 168 points. Burlington finished eighth with 58...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Austin West was a standout at Iowa City West, and he’s already shattering the high expectations he set for himself. At West High, Austin beat Iowa track and field coach Joey Woody’s 400 meter hurdlers record. After high school, he decided to join coach Woody and compete for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa track and field will host its only home meet of the 2022 outdoor season this weekend at the Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track. The Hawkeye-hosted Musco Twilight Invitational will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. Several of the Hawkeyes’ best athletes will not be participating in the event. Sophomore...
On Thursday, August 11, the Field of Dreams will play host to its second-ever Major League Baseball game. Two days before that, on Tuesday, August 9, the minor leagues will get in on the action as two Eastern Iowa clubs will "throwback" to a classic era from over a century ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9. The game will be considered a home game for the River Bandits, who will don throwback Davenport Blue Sox uniforms (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons).
ANKENY, Iowa — JJ Kohl had a breakout junior season for the Ankeny Hawks last fall. That, however, was not how he became a four-star recruit with 15 Division One offers. As KCCI Sports Director Scott Reister reports, it was the summer camps that got him on the national radar, and ultimately to Iowa State.
DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 is excited to welcome live high school football back to your television and streaming devices this fall. WHO 13 will bring you five central Iowa football games to you live this year – traveling to five different cities! Each week we’ll preview each matchup with a Coaches’ Show, then […]
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm started play of its first President’s Cup semifinal series in franchise history on Wednesday. It was a tough couple of years for the Storm before the puck dropped in their 4-1 win against the Peoria Rivermen. Since being founded in 2018, they’ve had to build their own identity within the QC sports landscape, all while overcoming the pandemic.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is congratulating one of its teachers for finishing the Boston Marathon!. The district posted a picture of teacher and coach Megan Miller, along with a message recognizing her accomplishment, on Facebook. The post called her an amazing role...
(Council Bluffs) The Underwood boys edged Glenwood 105 to 101.50 to capture the team title at the COED Titan Relays at Lewis Central on Tuesday. Lewis Central finished third in the 15-team field with 95-points, Sioux City, East, fourth, 61, and Treynor fifth with 60-points. Brendan Monahan of St. Albert...
Comments / 0