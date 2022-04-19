Girls Tennis Moves to 3-0 After 11-0 Win

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm started play of its first President’s Cup semifinal series in franchise history on Wednesday. It was a tough couple of years for the Storm before the puck dropped in their 4-1 win against the Peoria Rivermen. Since being founded in 2018, they’ve had to build their own identity within the QC sports landscape, all while overcoming the pandemic.

