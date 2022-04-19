Fed's Bostic says slowing global growth a reason for Fed to be "cautious" - CNBC

The Federal Reserve may inadvertently trigger an economic recession next year as it moves to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to Goldman Sachs economists. The economists, led by Jan Hatzius, said in an analyst note that the expected policy tightening trajectory the U.S. central bank is about to embark on raises the odds of a recession to 15% in the next 12 months and 35% within the next 24 months. Hatzius noted that 11 of the 14 tightening cycles since World War II have been followed by a recession within two years, though only eight of them can be partially attributed to Fed policy. Soft, or "softish," landings have become more common recently.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO