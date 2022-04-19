ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed's Bostic says slowing global growth a reason for Fed to be "cautious" - CNBC

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The potential for a global economic slowdown is reason for the Fed "to be cautious" as it raises interest rates in coming months, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said in...

Reuters

Wall Street ends lower as bond yields jump on growth concerns

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended the day lower in a choppy trading day on Monday, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped as investors juggled strong earnings with what Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mean for global growth. A significant cut to global growth expectations from the World Bank,...
Reuters

Zero to neutral in 9 months marks a defining pivot for Fed, Powell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With even the most dovish U.S. central bankers now calling for a key interest rate to hit its “neutral” level by year’s end to tame high inflation, the Federal Reserve appears headed for perhaps its swiftest shift in monetary policy since the 1960s, with all the risks that ride along with such an abrupt change.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Crisis Likely to Slow Global Economic Growth, Yellen Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis is driving up commodities prices and is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday. Ukraine is a major global supplier of wheat and corn, and prices have surged since Russia invaded its...
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
Reuters

Special Report: Sanctioned weapons mogul who supplied Russia’s troops has ties to Philip Morris

April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
US News and World Report

Fed's Evans Repeats View He Sees Interest Rates at Neutral Rate by Year End

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should proceed sensibly in raising interest rates as it waits to see if special factors pushing up inflation begin to recede, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Wednesday. "I think timing for how monetary policy is responding can be sensible even though...
International Business Times

Fed's Evans Says 'Timely' Interest Rate Hikes Needed

The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates this year and next to bring down high inflation before it gets embedded in American psychology and becomes even harder to get rid of, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Thursday. "Monetary policy must shift to removing accommodation in a timely...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Some Investors Tiptoe Back Into Treasuries, as Hawkish Fed Clouds Outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Expectations that a hawkish Federal Reserve will cause an economic slowdown are pushing some investors to increase exposure to long-term Treasuries, as policymakers continue signaling they are ready to ramp up their fight against inflation. Betting on upside in Treasuries has been a risky proposition this...
FOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs forecasts 35% chance of a recession in next 2 years

The Federal Reserve may inadvertently trigger an economic recession next year as it moves to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to Goldman Sachs economists. The economists, led by Jan Hatzius, said in an analyst note that the expected policy tightening trajectory the U.S. central bank is about to embark on raises the odds of a recession to 15% in the next 12 months and 35% within the next 24 months. Hatzius noted that 11 of the 14 tightening cycles since World War II have been followed by a recession within two years, though only eight of them can be partially attributed to Fed policy. Soft, or "softish," landings have become more common recently.
CNBC

5-year Treasury yield hits 3% following Powell's comments on rate hikes

Powell said on an IMF panel moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday that taming inflation is "absolutely essential." He also said that hiking interest rates by half a percentage point was "on the table" for the Fed's May policy meeting. The 5-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 3% on Friday...
