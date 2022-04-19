ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contemporary Book Group (Main/Virtual)

Cover picture for the articleReading Interests: The group concentrates on fiction, memoirs, and popular nonfiction. Some past selections include: Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli, On Immunity by Eula Biss, and Disoriental by...

Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
LIFESTYLE
Person
Eula Biss
Person
Valeria Luiselli
Deadline

Christopher Coover Dies: Longtime ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Appraiser Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Christopher Coover, a longtime Antiques Roadshow appraiser of rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera, died April 3 at a hospital in Livingston, New Jersey. He was 72. Coover’s son, Timothy Coover, told The New York Times that the cause of death was pneumonia complicated by Parkinson’s disease. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar face to viewers of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Coover was the series go-to expert on all things paper for 14 seasons, from 1998 to 2011. While having to break the news to countless hopeful families toting old Bibles that were...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Rare tiny Brontë book could set $1.25m sale record

A tiny book created by Charlotte Brontë worth $1.25m (£957,393) is among the items for sale at what is being billed the "world's finest antiquarian book fair". Also on offer are a guide to tennis published in 1555, handwritten notes from the world's first atom bomb test and Amy Winehouse's library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Lost Children Archive#Disoriental#Overdrive#Zoom
Mighty 990

Andrew Klavan Discusses Truth, Culture and New Book

International Best-Selling Author Andrew Klavan joined Tim Van Horn to talk about faith, culture, and his brand-new book. His latest work, The Truth and Beauty: How the Lives and Works of England’s Greatest Poets Point the Way to a Deeper Understanding of the Words of Jesus, is now available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
inputmag.com

Ebook lender Hoopla is adding white supremacy content to library catalogs

While some libraries across the U.S. are worrying over which books to ban, many others are finding their catalogs overrun by extremely problematic titles — antivaxx ideals, Holocaust denial, white supremacy, you name it. That’s because Hoopla, a bulk ebook subscription service, has been adding these books to its extensive leasing collection, a new investigation from Motherboard reveals.
ECONOMY
Books & Literature
Entertainment
ARTnews

John Kane, the First Self-Taught Artist to Be Featured in a U.S. Museum, Gets the Biography Treatment

Click here to read the full article. These days, the painter John Kane is unfamiliar to many. But it wasn’t always that way. In 1927, the New York Daily News ran an article about Kane underneath the headline “Combines Art and Trade!” A photograph that came with the article showed the plainspoken artist at his easel, painting a quaint scene showing Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania city he called home. Three years later, when he became the only hometown artist to make the participant list of the Carnegie International, Pittsburgh’s internationally respected biennial that still takes place today, the New York Times devoted an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitchfork

Pavement Announce Slanted & Enchanted 30th Anniversary Reissue

Pavement have announced another reissue, with their debut album Slanted & Enchanted set for a new 30th anniversary edition. The new release is out August 12 via Matador and includes a cassette titled Courting Shutdown Offers. The tape is a replica of what the band first used to share proto–Slanted & Enchanted material with labels. See the tracklist for that below.
ROCK MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Transcendence and Transformation with Poetry

Poetry is the voice of the soul and offers insight into the human psyche and human behavior. Poetry therapy can be a powerful tool for psychotherapists. Poetry for healing has deep roots in American history dating back to Walt Whitman reading poems to wounded soldiers. April is National Poetry Month...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Smithonian

A 19th-Century Encyclopedia Gets a Modern Makeover

Between 1849 and 1851, Johan George Heck published his encyclopedia Bilder-Atlas zum Conversations-Lexicon and the work continues to offer valuable insight into life in the 19th-century. With over 12,000 individual illustrations on over 500 engraved plates, the book beautifully depicts a wide range of subjects in scientific and cultural fields. Much like our very own Smithsonian Institution, it covered topics from art to zoology. Today, a new digital edition helps brings its knowledge to 21st-century viewers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

